Mother and Baby Homes Commission will not be extended despite Government passing motion to do so

TUAM, IRELAND - JANUARY 13: A mother hugs her child after leaving flowers at the shrine which stands on a mass burial site which was formely part of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby home on January 13, 2021 in Tuam, Ireland. From 1921 to 1961, 978 children died at the Bon Secours order of nuns Mother and Baby home in Tuam, 80 percent were aged under 12 months, 67 percent between one and six months. The site was excavated and a mass burial site was found in a former sewage tank. The Taoiseach Micheal Martin today apologised to the families and survivors following a report published yesterday regarding Mothers and Baby homes throughout Ireland saying The State failed you. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Government has passed a motion to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission ahead of its expiration this Sunday.

However, this does not force the Commission to be extended as legislation would be required to make this happen.

While the Commission has previously been extended several times, there is significant pressure from Opposition parties for it to come before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee and answer questions after it declined an invitation.

The motion was tabled by Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore, who said that following the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report survivors have had to “learn to live with the pain”.

“The Commission’s report churned out a series of conclusions not only contested by many survivors, but which displayed an insensitive narrative of women, calling into question the validity of women’s and survivors experiences,” she told the Dáil.

The motion was supported by all members in the Opposition.

Government TDs did not contest today’s motion and abstained from voting, which meant that the motion passed.

There was also controversy surrounding the Commission in recent weeks after it emerged that 549 tape recordings of survivor’s personal testimonies were destroyed.

However, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said that the Commission has been able to retrieve the recordings in off-site storage.

Social Democrat Holly Cairns TD said that the tapes were discovered “miraculously” after it emerged that they were destroyed.

“When you were backed into a corner, miraculously, the tapes were discovered.

“It is ironical that when people are seeking the truth, to be met with so many untruths.”

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that a “dedicated” information management unit has been set up within his Department to deal with survivors.

He said that once personal testimonies are transferred to his Department, survivors will be able to “exercise their GDPR rights” if their record is “inaccurate or incomplete”.

The Minister said that he is “not clear” on what “practical purpose can be achieved by extending the Commission”.

While Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon asked the Taoiseach what steps the Government will take to implement this motion in the Leader’s Question session which followed the motion, Mr Martin did not answer his question.

While agreeing on the Dáil’s business for the week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that it would be “extraordinarily bad faith” for the Government to allow the motion to pass without “serious attention”.

Mr Martin then said that the Government is motivated “solely” by the needs of survivors.

“No-one on the government side is playing any political games here. There was no legislation before the Dáil today.

“There are very significant challenges in relation to the Commission,” he added.

The issue will be brought before the Dáil again later this week.

Online Editors