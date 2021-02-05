Mother and Baby Homes Commission chair declines invitation to appear before Oireachtas children’s committee

A shrine at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, where up to 800 children are believed to be buried. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

One of the main authors of the Mother and Baby Homes Report has declined an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Committee.

Judge Yvonne Murphy chaired the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation and was one of the main authors of the report, published last month and 3,000 pages in length.

She has now declined an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children, having been invited to appear on February 16.

She was invited to come before the committee to answer questions from members following many survivors of mother and baby homes raising their unhappiness and disappointment at the report and some of the language used in it.

They have also claimed that audio recordings of interviews given by survivors for the sake of the report have been destroyed.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion, chair of the children’s committee, said it was “extremely disappointing”.

“We really want the opportunity to have engagement with the commission so that we can ask questions and try and to get to the bottom of some of the questions that people have around the tone and the language of the report,” she said.

The committee sent the commission an email to say Ms Justice Murphy would be invited to speak before the commission.

The commission then received an acknowledgement of the correspondence.

However, it is understood that when asked to appear on a given date, the committee was told that she was not available.

An alternative date or time was not put forward by the commission.

“It’s disappointing to think that they are unavailable and we would really hope that there’s a possibility that they might give us an alternative date or we might be able to facilitate them,” said Ms Funchion.

She said that “everything” will be done by the committee to facilitate Ms Justice Murphy, or any other members of the commission.

It is understood that there has been no prior engagement between the committee and the commission.

