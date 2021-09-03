Mother (38) with 120 previous convictions beat pensioner senseless over a cigarette

A woman who has 120 previous convictions launched an attack on a pensioner for refusing to give her a cigarette.

Kerri Ogilby has been jailed after deciding against appealing her five-month sentence following the assault just over two weeks ago.

The judge described the attack as "as bad an assault as I have seen".

And neighbours said they are pleased to see her jailed because the 38-year-old has more than 120 previous convictions - including one recently for dog cruelty.

Though she appeared in Derry Magistrates Court as having no fixed abode, neighbours of one home she had been regularly using told us they hoped prison would "put some manners on her".

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault and the judge didn't hesitate to send her to prison, due to the seriousness of the offence as well as her lengthy previous record.

Ogilby, a mum herself and self- confessed drug addict, launched the unprovoked attack on the complete stranger on August 14.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an assault on an elderly woman by another female.

The woman told police she had been sitting on a bench having a cigarette when she was approached by Ogilby, who asked for a cigarette.

When the woman refused, Ogilby pulled her from the bench, punched her and dragged her into a corner before walking away.

It's understood she continued to assault the woman as she dragged her along the pavement.

When questioned about the incident, Ogilby said she had no recollection of the weekend.

A defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said that the only positive thing that could be said was that the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

He said his client had 120 previous convictions but was not someone who had a problem with violence, though Ogilby has previous convictions for assaulting police officers.

He said what her record did show was someone with problems with addiction.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that the defendant had a "very bad record" and showed herself capable of violence.

He imposed a sentence of five months in prison.

Last night a former friend of Ogilby told the Sunday World: "People tried to support her through her addiction problems many times.

"Everyone knows drug addiction is terrible but people have lost patience with her because she keeps doing awful things.

"She is never off Facebook claiming to be clean and trying her best and then she goes and does something terrible again.

"Attacking a 70-year-old woman for not giving her a cigarette is completely out of order. Hopefully a few months behind bars will put some manners on her. It'll be good for Derry to have her off the streets at least."

In 2019 Ogilby was jailed and banned from keeping animals for life following a shocking case of dog cruelty.

Ogilby was jailed for six months for abandoning without reasonable cause, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the welfare of her Shih Tzu-type dog, on December 24, 2017.

The charges were brought against Ogilby by the local council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by the council's animal welfare officers following concerns raised by a member of the public.

They entered her property and found a grey and white Shih Tzu-type male dog locked inside a small bathroom. The dog had no access to food or water.

The floor of the bathroom had faeces, shredded toilet roll and empty alcohol containers.

The dog's hip bones and ribs could be clearly felt through its thick coat.

The dog was seized by animal welfare officers on recommendation of the council-instructed vet, who confirmed it was suffering due to poor body condition, dehydration and abandonment. It has since been successfully rehomed.

Ogilby was disqualified for life from keeping or caring for any animals.

In 2019 Ogilby shouted and swore at staff in the emergency department of Altnagelvin Hospital, for which she was jailed for four months.

Things escalated when police arrived and she still refused to calm down. After her arrest Ogilby became even more aggressive and tried to escape.

The officers then forced her to the ground and applied limb restraints. She continued to kick out and the police then put her in a chair.

Once again Ogilby claimed to remember nothing about the incident.