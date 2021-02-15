Mother (21) who left baby alone and ‘filthy’ in hotel room put on probation for a year

Judge David McHugh said what the woman did was an “appalling breach of trust” for a mother.

A NEGLECTFUL mother who left her baby alone, wet and “filthy” in a hotel room with a bottle of milk propped up on a towel has been put on probation for a year.

The woman (21) “abandoned” her four-month old son in dirty clothes while she left the building to smoke outside with a drunken man.

Gardaí found the child alone in a buggy in a room that smelled strongly of cigarettes, with open alcohol bottles nearby.

Placing her on a probation bond, Judge David McHugh said what the woman did was an “appalling breach of trust” for a mother.

The accused pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting, ill treating or abandoning her infant at the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, under the Children Act.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court, Garda Claire Higgins went to the hotel following a call that a baby had been “abandoned” in a room at 10.55pm on April 6, 2018.

Gda Higgins was taken by security to the room, where the child was asleep in a buggy with no adult there.

He had been found with a bottle in his mouth, propped up with a towel.

The garda saw the bottle at the child’s side, while the blanket covering him was wet and dirty.

He was not strapped into the buggy and when lifted, it was found his baby-gro was also wet and “filthy”.

There was no sign of a crib, travel cot or any sleeping device and there were no clean clothes or sterile bottles in the room, Sgt Callaghan said.

The mother was seen on CCTV leaving the hotel at 10.35pm and returning at 11.14pm.

While en route to the hotel earlier, Gda Higgins had seen the woman a short distance from the hotel but was not aware it was her baby at the time.

When the mother returned, she was detained downstairs and not allowed to return to her child.

The garda had to travel to Crumlin Children’s Hospital to get infant milk and the baby was kept overnight for observation. He was later put into voluntary care, was now in a foster home and the accused saw him regularly.

The woman, who already had an older child from a very early teenage pregnancy, had no previous convictions.

The woman’s solicitor Fiona Brennan said while the accused pleaded guilty, she disputed the evidence that there was no provision for clothing or bottles, insisting the bag was in the hotel room.

On the night, the mother had been in the company of an “extremely intoxicated” man, whose father had died. The man was “in no fit state to conduct himself in any area”, Ms Brennan said.

The woman decided to stay with him to assist him and “had not thought matters through”.

They went outside to smoke and she “deeply regretted” leaving her son.

Ms Brennan said the accused accepted it was “incredibly immature of her”.

She said the total time the baby was alone was under 40 minutes, but Sgt Callaghan said the charge related also to the “state Gda Higgins found the baby in”.

