Mostly unsettled and wet weather for the week ahead

The weather looks set to be quite unsettled and wet for the week ahead with some bright spells.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Eimear Flood said it will generally be quite wet and windy for the week ahead.

“Today will be a wet day for a lot of places, we had a low-pressure system move over the country last night and that is going to be quite slow to clear today. A good deal of cloud around with some outbreaks of rain lingering particularly across the north and east for most of the day,” she said.

“Some drier, brighter weather has started to develop in the southwest and also into the west later for the afternoon and evening, but it will remain generally kind of cloudy and damp elsewhere.”

“That rain will continue to linger across north and east for much of tonight and there will also be a band of showers then following in from the west overnight. One of those showers could be heavy enough and there is a possibility of hail or even sleet showers confined to higher ground.”

Tonight will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C with a touch of frost possible in places.

Monday will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells and just well scattered showers, some of hail. Highest temperatures ranging from 5C to 9C in a fresh northwest breeze.

“Monday will start fairly cold with blustery conditions and showers, but the afternoon looks rather pleasant because the winds will then be dying down and the showers will be dying out as well,” she said.

“A lot of places will have a dry and bright afternoon and that will actually be the best period over the next couple of days, but it will be quite chilly.”

Monday night will start off cold with mostly clear skies and a touch of frost as temperatures dip back to between 0C and 3C.

“It will turn wet and windy overnight, the windiest weather will be in the west and northwest, nothing too extreme though. That will give way to quite a windy and breezy start on Tuesday,” Ms Flood said.

Rain will clear from most areas on Tuesday morning to leave it largely dry for a time with bright spells and a few showers.

However, a further spell of rain will extend from the Atlantic later in the night. A contrast in temperatures from north to south on Tuesday, ranging 5C to 8C in northern counties and 9C to 11C in the south.

It will be cloudy and damp overnight with outbreaks of rain and turning very mild overnight.

Wednesday looks set to be a mild and windy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“It looks like Wednesday will be the windiest day this week, it will be very windy across the country especially in the west and northwest where there will be some potentially very strong gusts at times,” Ms Flood said.

Some bright or sunny spells will occur, mainly across the south of the country with highest temperatures ranging 11C to 14C in strong and gusty west to southwest winds with gales at the coast.

It looks set to be a cold and windy day on Thursday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C in strong and gusty westerly winds.