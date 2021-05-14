Most civil servants feel public doesn’t value their work

MOST civil servants feel the public does not value their work.

A Department of Public Expenditure and Reform survey published today reveals fewer than a third of staff believe the public respects or appreciates their contribution.

This has improved significantly since 2015 but the survey said it “remains the second most challenging theme” among staff.

A total of 26,822 civil servants – 65pc of the workforce – responded to the survey.

“Despite an 11 point increase from the 2015 score, only a third (33pc) of all staff agree that the public value the work the civil service does,” says the 2020 Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey Report.

“Less than a third of staff agree that the public respects (27pc) or appreciates (25pc) the civil service for its work.”

It said senior managers are more positive about public perception compared to lower grades. Some 59pc of senior managers agree that the public values the work of the civil service.

This score drops to below 42pc for staff in lower grades.

In addition, staff with more experience in the civil service tend to be less positive about public perception.

A total of 47pc of staff with less than one year’s service agreed that the public values their work, but this dips to below 35pc for all other staff.

The department said the results contrast with the results of a civil service customer survey and a civil service business customer survey that consistently show public perceptions of the civil service are quite positive.

For example, in 2019, 85pc of customers were satisfied with the service they received. This was up from 83pc in 2018.

The previous year, 78pc of businesses who dealt with the civil service were satisfied with the service provided.

“Employers in the public service carry out jobs that are critical to promoting and protecting the welfare of individuals, communities and societies,” said the report.

“Yet, the motivation of these workers can be restricted by a lack of connection between their work and the difference that it can make to other people’s lives.”

It said to improve the results, managers can consider developing communication campaigns to demonstrate gratitude for the work performed and how employees’ efforts have made a difference to lives.

“This is especially relevant with regard to the work of the civil service in responding to the challenges of Covid-19,” it said.

However, 73pc of civil servants said they felt more positive about the impact of their work than in previous years.

The report said this may have been influenced by the continuation of services during the pandemic.

The survey also found that civil servants felt staff involvement in the civil service could be strengthened, and this was the most challenging result.

Only 42pc of civil servants said they believe they will have the opportunity to be promoted if they perform well. Just 20pc agreed that poor performance is effectively addressed in their department.

It found just 46pc agree that people in their department are held accountable for achieving goals and meeting expectations.

“As we are all aware, the challenges of the last 14 months have demonstrated the necessity of a responsive, agile and professional civil service,” said Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath.

“This report highlights the improvements and gains that have been made as a result of the civil service renewal plan and demonstrates the worth of undertaking engagement surveys to measure staff perceptions. It also shows us that work is still needed to address challenging areas.”

He said the overall results of the survey were very positive, with improvements in 21 out of 23 areas.

The survey showed that despite the challenges of the pandemic when half were working from home, they reported feeling the same levels of competence as in 2017.

It also found that just under half felt their organisation is quick to make changes when necessary.

Staff felt more positive about senior leadership in their organisation, and that social supports remained strong despite the challenges of the pandemic.