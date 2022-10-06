There are long delays on the M50 southbound this morning after an earlier collision that blocked two lanes near Junction 12 Firhouse.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which took place between junction 11 Tallaght and the Firhouse exit. Traffic is currently down to one lane, with the middle and outside lane impacted.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: “The road should be cleared soon.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Separately, there has been a breakdown on the M50 between junction 10 Ballymount and junction 11 Tallaght.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Traffic is busy on large sections of the southbound M50. Motorists have been advised to expected delays between junction 3 Santry and junction 14 Sandyford. It’s currently taking motorist over 30 minutes to get from junction 9 Red Cow to junction 11 Balrathory.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Traffic on the Dublin Tunnel southbound is also “extremely heavy”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

TII said traffic is also building on the M7 eastbound between junction 9 Naas and the M50.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Delays are also forming on the M4 eastbound between junction 8 Kilcock and junction 3 Lucan.