Morning traffic and travel: Debris on M50 and breakdown on Jack Lynch tunnel

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Paul Hyland

Traffic is growing on a number of major routes across the country, while motorists are being urged to “drive with care”.

Transport for Ireland (TII) has warned drivers using the M50, that there is debris on the southbound motorway between junction 4 Ballymun and junction 5 Finglas. 

There are also reports of a collision on the Finglas Road inbound between Finglas village and Clearwater Shopping Centre. 

TII has also warned motorists in Cork of a breakdown on the Jack Lynch Tunnel, southbound, between junction 11 Dunkettle and junction 10 Mahon. The first lane is currently blocked. 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy