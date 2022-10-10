| 7°C Dublin

Morning traffic and travel: collision on M7 causes delays

M7 Expand

Close

M7

M7

M7

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Motorists have been warned to expect delays following a collision on the M7 this morning.

There has been a collision eastbound between junction 3 near the city and junction 2 near Kingswood. The right lane is currently affected.

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy