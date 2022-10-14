Morning traffic and travel: Car overturned in Finglas collision but road cleared; breakdown on northbound M50 near Cherrywood

Traffic is still heavy on a number of major routes across the country, while motorists are being urged to “drive with care”.

Earlier this morning there was a two car collision on the Finglas Road in bound between Finglas village and Clearwater Shopping Centre. 

One of the vehicles was overturned as a result and emergency services were called.  

Gardaí have confirmed that one person was taken to hospital as a precaution and the road has since reopened fully.

"Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic incident on the Finglas Road this morning at 7.30am,” a garda spokesperson said.

“One person was taken to Hospital as a precaution. The road has since been cleared.”

Transport for Ireland (TII) has warned drivers using the M50, that there has been a breakdown on the northbound motorway between junction 15 Cherrywood and junction 16 Carrickmines. 

Meanwhile, an early breakdown on Cork’s Jack Lynch Tunnel has been cleared. 

