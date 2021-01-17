More than one in ten have coronavirus or a close contact in some counties, Tony Holohan warns

More than one in 10 people are either Covid-positive or are a close contact of a case in some counties, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan, in a statement yesterday evening, said the virus has “taken root in every single part of the country”

“A significant percentage of the population - in excess of 1 in 10 in some counties - is currently either a case or a close contact. This is a huge burden of infection,” he said.

There are currently 191 people in ICU with Covid-19, and a further 250 in hospital requiring special assistance such as oxygen, HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed yesterday.

There are 1,923 people with the virus across the hospital system, according to the latest HSE data.

There were 60 more deaths and 3,231 new cases confirmed yesterday by Nphet.

“When you consider that a significant percentage of our daily cases will directly lead to hospitalisation and mortality, the urgency with which we need to act becomes clear.

“By staying at home, you are protecting our health and social care services as they struggle against the enormous burden of infection that many weeks with thousands of daily cases of Covid-19 represents,” Dr Holohan said.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 1,530 per 100,000, meaning one in every 65 people in the country have received a positive test result in the last two weeks alone.

Dr Holohan said the improvements in case numbers “is not happening fast enough” and that too many people “are still not complying as fully as we need” with the advice.

“There are early indications that we may be levelling off in terms of improvement, but at far, far too high a level of infection. The UK variant is very likely making our challenge more difficult,” he said.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said it is “inevitable” that the UK variant will become the dominant variant here in Ireland over time.

Dr De Gascun said the mutation is “better at moving from person to person”.





Online Editors