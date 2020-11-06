More than half a million people on state unemployment supports in October

OVER half a million people were on state unemployment supports last month.

The number of people on standard dole payments fell slightly during October while those on pandemic income supports rose sharply.

New figures released today show there were 211,600 people on the Live Register, 4,400 fewer than the previous month.

But the number claiming the pandemic unemployment payment has jumped by over 85,000 in the last fortnight as Level 5 restrictions were imposed.

There were 329,991 people on the pandemic payment at the end of the month.

Last week was the fourth successive week of increases in the number of claimants.

This means there are a total of 541,591 people benefitting from either jobseeker or pandemic unemployment payments.

Thousands of other workers are being propped up by the state in the form of wage subsidies but the total for last month is unavailable.

The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market last month, according to a Central Statistics Office statement today.

Of those on the pandemic payment, just over half were women, almost three quarters were Irish and almost a quarter between 25 and 44.

‘The unadjusted Live Register total for October is 203,172,” said CSO statistician Catalina Gonzalez.

“When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for October 2020 was 211,600 which was a decrease of 4,400 from September 2020.

“Outside of the traditional Live Register, in the last week of October 2020, 329,991 people were in receipt of the PUP.

“As employment wage subsidy data has not been disseminated by the CSO yet, a total number of persons that were on the Live Register or who benefitted from the Covid-19 income supports, PUP or employment wage subsidy scheme, in October 2020 is not available at this time,” said the CSO statement.

At least 8pc of PUP recipients have said they are registered as a full-time student.

For those aged 25 years and over, this could be as low as 2pc while it is at least 25pc for those aged under 25 years according to the CSO.

“If the PUP scheme did not exist, those persons, being in full-time education, would not be eligible to receive unemployment assistance or unemployment benefit,” it said.

