Almost three-in-four consumers won’t feel comfortable shopping on high streets until the Covid-19 crisis is under better control, according to new research.

In total 71pc said they wouldn’t feel comfortable with it while a further 27pc said they’d also feel uncomfortable until vaccines are more widely available.

This research, undertaken by Core Research, for .IE Tipping Point and Digital Business Ireland, was carried out from January 11-27.

Read More

It showed 16pc wouldn’t be comfortable shopping on high streets until the Government ends social distancing. And 6pc said they’ll never feel safe again.

Fewer consumers than last year anticipated doing the bulk of their shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores over the coming 12 months.

Since the start of the pandemic, more people have been shopping online, with 68pc of consumers reporting they spent more online in 2020 than they did in 2019.

However, a slight majority (51pc) of online spending has been with international retailers rather than Irish businesses.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Ireland have reported being as busy or busier than before the pandemic because of their investment in online services. Around 30pc now report selling something online in some way, compared to 25pc in 2020.

Almost nine in 10 of that group say they have noticed an increase in their online sales numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Chief Executive of .IE, David Curtin, noted this may not continue forever, saying: “Irish consumers want to support local businesses through a difficult period, but SMEs can’t expect that goodwill to last forever.

“A stable, long-term e-commerce strategy cannot be built on crisis solidarity alone. Irish SMEs have a number of unique, competitive advantages that consumers recognise and value, namely trustworthiness, reliability, and delivery speed.

“SMEs need to focus on these factors, on honing the customer experience online and off, rather than trying to undercut overseas retailers on price and range.”

Mr Curtin added it was crucial that local and national decision-makers consider shifts in consumer and business behaviour during the pandemic when planning digital policy for the country’s post-Covid-19 economy.

“The pandemic is a continuum, not a standalone event,” he said. Shifts in consumer and SME behaviour are still occurring, some now at a faster rate, others slower. From a digital perspective, it is clear that the pandemic is having an accelerant effect.”

For this report, a total of 500 Irish businesses in the retail and customer-facing professional services sectors were interviewed via telephone. A total of 1,000 consumers aged 18 and over were surveyed via online questionnaire.

Read More





Irish Independent