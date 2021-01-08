More than 70 gardaí redeployed to police Covid restrictions

More than seventy gardai have been redeployed at three days’ notice to frontline duties helping to police the Covid-19 restrictions.

More than seventy gardaí have been redeployed at three days’ notice to frontline duties helping to police the Covid-19 restrictions.

The group are part of an overall contingent of about 130 gardaí, who take up their new temporary posts on Monday.

The group includes members of the Garda band as well as specialist crime fighting units in Harcourt Square and officers attached to Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

They were informed yesterday in a circular that they had to take up their new duties in three days.

Read More

The circular was sent out by the chief superintendent in charge of the force’s human resource management section at headquarters, Chief Supt Louise Sinnott, who offered “sincere apologies to all concerned” for the short notice.

Twenty five members of the Garda Band have been temporarily allocated to operational frontline duties across the six Dublin divisions.

The rest of that group are being sent around the country to Wexford/Wicklow; Laois/Offaly/Kildare; Meath/Westmeath; Clare/Tipperary and Roscommon/Longford/Mayo; and Louth divisions.

They include gardai from the Anti Corruption Unit, the Economic Crime Bureau, the Firearms Section, Youth Diversion section; fixed charge notices office; human resources department, the community engagement section and internal audit.

They join another 54 officers from the Garda training college in Templemore, which has been shut down until further notice, apart from essential training.

The gardaí will remain on the frontline duties until at least the end of the month when the decision will be subject to a review.

A further 70 trainee gardaí have been attested and deployed in garda stations along with 60 garda reserve personnel.

Apart from coping with the additional duties emerging from the Covid pandemic, the force has also been hit by the growing number of officers, who are currently unavailable for work because they have either tested positive for coronavirus or they are self isolating.

Members of the bands of the Defence Forces have been redeployed since last March to provide support to the HSE, along with military cadets, on contact tracing.

The Defence Forces have committed up to 56 military first responders daily to help provide a surge in capacity of up to an additional 4,000 swab tests a day while an extra 60 personnel were trained by the HSE over Christmas to complement the bands and bringing the total number of military supporting the HSE with contact tracing to 100 for the third wave.

Read More

Online Editors