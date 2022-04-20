More than €600m will be spent on special sustainable transport corridors in Cork to help the city as it aims to expand by 50pc over the next 20 years.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) unveiled the most ambitious revamp of Cork's transport infrastructure in decades.

The €600m plan will include 75kms of dedicated bus lanes and 54kms of new cycling and walking infrastructure.

It aims to support the bid by Cork to become Ireland's fastest growing city by 2040 - and thereby serve as a strategic counterweight to Dublin.

Cork city hopes to boost its population by 50pc over the next 20 years with current investment in its rail station, commercial office capacity, entertainment infrastructure, flood defences as well as major road projects such as the Dunkettle Interchange, Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway and Cork-Limerick motorway.

Cork City Council is also spending €46m to develop a medieval quarter to add to the city's existing Huguenot and Victorian quarters.

A key element of the ambitious NTA plan for the Republic's second city is support for the Government's commitment to achieving a net-zero future for transport.

The investment aims to slash bus journey times across some of Cork's busiest routes - and to promote cycling and walking as viable means of travel to work in urban areas.

Further elements of the plan will include the roll-out of a zero emissions bus fleet, new bus livery and a modernised ticketing system.

A core aim of the plan will be to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork by 400pc by 2040 and boost the numbers walking and cycling to work by 33pc.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said transport investment was an integral part of helping Cork achieve its development targets.

“As one of Europe’s fastest growing cities, Cork has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable transport. BusConnects Cork is key to making public transport and active travel a viable option for people and communities across the city," he said.

“The new sustainable transport corridors announced today, along with the planned roll-out of a zero-emission bus fleet, will make travel by bus, as well as walking and cycling, more attractive to many more individuals and families.

"By drastically reducing bus journey times and providing dedicated cycling and walking infrastructure, sustainable transport will be at the very heart of a thriving Cork City into the future.”

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said transport was critical to Cork's future development.

“A clean, modern and reliable public transport system can help unlock Cork’s potential as a connected and competitive European city," she said.

:That’s why the NTA has unveiled a €600m investment in BusConnects Cork to transform public transport in the city.

“Central to that investment is the development of the sustainable transport corridor project featuring 75kms of bus lanes and 54kms of cycling and walking infrastructure.

"With a 51pc increase in the numbers taking the bus in just six years, there is a rapidly growing demand for bus services and the need for modern infrastructure to support Cork’s growth.

“The planned growth in bus services and increase in active travel investment will benefit a significant proportion of Cork’s population but will not fully succeed without the roll-out of the sustainable transport corridors."