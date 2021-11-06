More than 5,000 march through Dublin to demand urgent action on climate change goals

More than 5,000 marched through Dublin this afternoon to demand the Government act urgently on goals to protect the planet from devastating climate change.

More than 50 organisations and groups were represented at the march which began with speeches at Parnell Square.

Thousands of marchers carrying placards with slogans such as 'System Change Not Climate Change' and 'Keep Your Promises' made their way down O'Connell Street and onto the quays before heading for Government Buildings at Merrion Street.

At the rear of the long line of marchers was a sailboat being pulled along covered in slogans as loud music on board played songs such as Tom Petty's 'I won't back down.'

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith told the demonstrators the Irish Government's climate plan was a "major disappointment" as the cost of the plan was heavily loaded onto ordinary people who can't afford to retro-fit their homes or buy electric cars. Not enough funds were being invested in public transport, she said.

Among the marchers was primary school teacher Lauren Brownen (35) from Raheny in Dublin who said: "I'm marching because I have a responsibility to the pupils I teach to try and make the world a habitable place for future generations. I am trying to live better by being careful not to waste materials and resources.

"I'm delighted that one of my seven-year-old pupils is marching today with her mother."

Her teaching colleague Janine Merry (38) from Killester in Dublin said: "It is important to march today. I'm really worried that politicians may not be serious enough in taking the action that is necessary. We've heard a lot of rhetoric. The Taoiseach must follow through on his promises."

Among the groups represented at the demonstration were the National Women's Council of Ireland, the Union of Students in Ireland, teachers' unions, Dublin Council of Trade Unions, Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, An Taisce, Independent Farmers of Ireland, and political parties including Sinn Fein, Labour, and People Before Profit.





