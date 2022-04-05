| 7.5°C Dublin

More than 50 balaclavas tested to see if gunmen have used them, court told

Items to be sent for DNA testing, court hears 

Lennox is accused of having a &ldquo;quantity of balaclavas&rdquo; for a terrorist purpose and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life (stock image). Expand

Paul Higgins

Two bin liners full of more than 50 balaclavas have been sent for forensic testing to determine whether they have been used by gunmen, a court has heard.

Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, also heard that in addition to the 51 masks to be tested for DNA, detectives investigating the activities of Jennifer Lennox have already uncovered 91 fingerprints from items seized five months ago.

