More than 50 balaclavas tested to see if gunmen have used them, court told

Two bin liners full of more than 50 balaclavas have been sent for forensic testing to determine whether they have been used by gunmen, a court has heard.

Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, also heard that in addition to the 51 masks to be tested for DNA, detectives investigating the activities of Jennifer Lennox have already uncovered 91 fingerprints from items seized five months ago.

Unemployed Lennox, from Carnany Avenue in Ballymoney, faces charges of having a “quantity of balaclavas” for a terrorist purpose, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and under suspicious circumstances on November 15 last year.

The 52-year-old faces a fourth allegation of possessing articles for a terrorist purpose, namely two balaclavas, on dates between November 1, 2019 and November 25, 2020.

The court heard that while the items in the first three counts — more than 100 rounds of ammunition and around 50 balaclavas — were found at Lennox’s home, the two masks dating back from 2020 were retrieved, along with a handgun and double barrelled sawn off shotgun, in a backpack hidden in a hedge by a man running away from the scene of a murder bid.

Paul Fleming (37) was shot in the head with a shotgun when he went to answer a knock at the door of his Coleraine home but while the shrapnel pierced his scalp, it did not pierce his skull and he survived.

However, no one has been charged with the murder bid to date. The charges against Lennox arise from an investigation by the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into the activities of the North Antrim UDA. The court heard previously that when officers arrived at Lennox’s home, she directed them to two places and showed them where she had hidden the balaclavas and bullets. Along with 51 green balaclavas uncovered in a hold-all, 123 9mm and .38 rounds were recovered from three socks. Some of the bullets were the correct calibre for the handgun seized alongside the double barrelled shotgun in the aftermath of Mr Fleming’s shooting.

Arrested and interviewed, Lennox, who is the “sole occupant” of her home, claimed that a man “came to her home two years ago and he asked her to store some items”. “She didn’t name him throughout the interviews,” said a police witness, adding that “she would be fearful due to her perception of what and who he belongs to and associates with and which organisation he belongs to”. During an update on the case yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer told the court the fingerprint branch were already comparing the impressions found, the bin liners containing the balaclavas were being examined for prints and DNA, while the masks were being subject to testing for different varieties of DNA.

Reports on the various matters are due later this month. Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey said it was clear there had been “significant progress” but with a large amount of work still to be done and District Judge Peter King adjourned the case to May 30.