More than 4,000 women in NI waiting for breast screening appointment as Covid blamed for long delays

Routine mammograms are offered by the various health trusts to women between the ages of 50 and 70 every three years.

Routine mammograms are offered by the various health trusts to women between the ages of 50 and 70 every three years. Credit: Cathy Yeulet

Abby Wallace

More than 4,000 women in Northern Ireland are waiting for a breast screening appointment, according to new figures.

The backlog has been exacerbated by a pause in the Breast Screening Programme, which normally invites around 80,000 women every year for screening.

Routine mammograms are offered by the various health trusts to women between the ages of 50 and 70 every three years.

