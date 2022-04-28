More than €3,500 spent in pubs by prison staff wrongly ‘coded’ to prisoner assistance fund

More than €3,500 spent in local pubs by one prison over two years was charged to a prisoner assistance fund instead of a staff fund.

Caren Mcaffrey, director general of the Irish Prison Service, said it was through an administrative error that the money was “coded” to a prisoner assistance fund – money from profits from the prison tuck shop.

The money was instead supposed to come from a staff development fund, she told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning.

“There were staff recognition events that were held, it was appropriate for them to be supported through the staff support programme but regrettably through an administrative error they were coded to the wrong account and that was subsequently rectified,” she said.

“It was an administrative and accounting error.”

Ms Mcaffrey said the money in the staff fund is not taxpayer money.

“The money in the staff fund is not public money and is instead money raised by prison staff themselves,” she said.

“This was a specific staff recognition event that took place outside of work hours and the moneys involved were the staff’s own money, not voted or public moneys.”

The PAC was scrutinising the appropriation accounts from the Department of Justice and the Irish Prison Service.

However, Sinn Féin questioned the oversight which allowed the €3,500 to be wrongly charged.

“How could somebody in your employment actually think that that money could come out of prisoner’s assistance fund,” said Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster.

“How would that benefit prisoners? How would that mistake be made? Where was the oversight?”

Secretary general at the Department of Justice, Oonagh McPhillips, said the funds were “not public money, it’s the staff’s own money”.

She added the Voluntary Mess Committees (VMCs) in prisons are run by volunteers who are not trained in administration or accounts.

She suggested that this is why the accounting mistake was made.