More than 30 fines issued after large gathering at Limerick funeral

GARDAÍ issued more than 30 fines to people for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations after a large gathering at a funeral in Co Limerick on Wednesday.

Video footage distributed on social media showed a large number of people at the funeral in Newcastle West following the death of a person in the UK last week.

Some reports say a number of those who attended the funeral travelled from England in recent days and that dozens of people gathered at a house in the town on Tuesday night.

Gardaí confirmed that a large operation was put in place and there was "considerable prior engagement" with the mourners involving local and divisional resources.

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were also deployed for a time.

More than 30 fines were issued to people as a result of the gathering.

The Garda press office said a number of restrictions and regulations under the Health Act are currently in force.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce,” it said.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives,” it added.

Reports say that footage from the burial which took place at Calvary Cemetery in the town, which was live-streamed on social media, had been widely shared.

It allegedly showed close to 200 people gathered at the graveside as mourners sang in memory of the deceased and conversed with each other.

They can also allegedly be seen shaking hands and hugging each other throughout the footage.

Reports say only a handful of people can be seen wearing masks and face coverings and those seen in the footage do not appear to be making any effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

