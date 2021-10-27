More than 2,500 vaccines given to third level students as part of vaccination drive

Some 2,544 vaccine doses were given to third level students during a national vaccination drive last week the Department of Further and Higher Education has today revealed.

Of the vaccinations given out across the 12 institutions, almost 50pc were first doses.

An additional 3,335 vaccinations were given out during the first Vaccination Week at the end of September - 57pc of the vaccines administer in that drive were also first doses.

The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has praised the HSE, the Department of Health and staff at third level institutions for their leadership in delivering Vaccination Week across the sector.

"It has been a long, long 18 months for all of us – especially our young people. Third level has resumed but the time away from friends and college has had a huge impact.

“But even under the great challenges they have faced, they have proven themselves to be leaders time and time again. I am really pleased to see the success of Vaccination Week in our third level institutions. The purpose of Vaccination Week was to offer people a chance to get vaccinated and to positively promote vaccines, he said.

“Young people have put their hands up and responded. Vaccination provides the best protection from Covid-19 and we need to do everything we can to ensure people can avail of it and my Department will continue to work with the HSE on this," he added.

It comes as the country’s Chief Medical Officer has expressed serious concerns about the rising incidence of Covid-19 across the country.

He said: “I am increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide. Our primary focus now must be to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan said there has been an increase in hospitalisations and ICU admissions which is putting the healthcare service under significant pressure.

“We are seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions – a substantial amount of whom are not fully vaccinated - placing our frontline healthcare services, including non-covid care, under significant pressure.”

“It is essential that we do everything we can to break the chains of transmission of the Delta variant, in the community, in the workplace and in our homes.

"If you experience symptoms of Covid-19, even if you are vaccinated, please stay at home, isolate from others and arrange a free test immediately,” he said.

Dr Holohan reiterated his calls for those who have not yet availed of the vaccine to protect themselves against the disease.

“If you have not done so already, please choose to protect yourself by availing of your free Covid-19 vaccine which will significantly reduce your risk of severe illness if you contract the disease,” he said.

“The vaccine, our best defence against Covid-19, is not the only tool we have to drive down the spread of the disease.

"Please continue to regularly wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, open windows and ensure spaces are well ventilated, wear masks on public transport, shops, indoor workplaces and crowded outdoor areas, and by keeping a safe 2m distance from others as much as possible,” he added.

There were 2,193 new cases of Covid-19 notified by the HPSC last evening.

Meanwhile, as of 8pm yesterday, there were 500 people in acute hospitals with the virus, including 99 in ICU.