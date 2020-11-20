More than 20 deaths from Covid-19 each week as cases surge

Average hospitalisation rates from August to October were less than 50 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, down from a peak of 192 per 1,000 in March

Covid-19 deaths, hospitalisations and intensive-care admissions remained stable from early August to mid-October despite weekly cases rising from 623 to 7,025 during that time, new figures reveal.

However, the Central Statistics Office also found that in the past five weeks, up to last Friday, the number of deaths has been higher than 20 per week.

Dublin continues to see the highest number of fatalities.

Last week the total number of deaths from Covid-19 reached 1,721, with a further 251 fatalities identified as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The virus claimed the lives of 69 more men than women up to and including last week.

It also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64pc of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80-years-old or older age group.

The latest analysis showed that the average mortality rate in August, September and October was 5 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, down from a peak of 74 per 1,000 in April.

Average hospitalisation rates in those three months were less than 50 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, down from a peak of 192 per 1,000 in March.

Intensive-care rates in that time were five or less per 1,000 confirmed cases, down from a peak of 27 per 1,000 in March.

The report does not speculate why, but it is known that the spread of the virus was significant among younger age groups who were less likely to have complications leading to hospitalisation.

However, there has been a marked increase in older and more vulnerable people becoming infected in recent weeks

The report shows the success of the early part of lockdown, when the number of cases for the week up to last Friday was 2,363, a decrease of 517 from the previous week.

The median age of Covid-19 deaths has remained relatively stable at approximately 83 years throughout the duration of the pandemic

Just over half – some 52pc – of all confirmed cases are linked to an outbreak, and 42pc of cases linked to an outbreak are in people under 25-years-old.

Outbreaks in private houses account for 53pc of cases linked to an outbreak in the last four weeks.

Nursing homes made up 10pc while childcare facilities and schools together account for 8pc.

People who tested positive last week had an average of three contacts, down from six contacts six weeks ago.

Last week, 363 cases of the virus were among health-care workers.

Cork, Donegal, Galway and Roscommon made up nearly a third of all cases linked to an outbreak last week.

There have been 1,605 deaths of people with underlying conditions from 17,136 confirmed cases with underlying conditions. The median age of those dying with underlying conditions is 83.

There were 1,488 deaths of people with underlying conditions in the over-65 age group. Of the 127 deaths in the 25-64 age group, 116 had underlying conditions.

In terms of underlying conditions, chronic heart disease was present in 44pc of deaths.

