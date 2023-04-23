More than 140 Irish in Sudan awaiting evacuation as ‘highly sensitive’ operation underway

A drone view shows smoke rising over buildings a week after fighting began in North Khartoum, as seen from Omdurman, Sudan. Photo: Reuters TV

More than 140 Irish citizens are currently in contact with government officials as a “highly sensitive” evacuation operation got underway in Sudan on Sunday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it remains “deeply concerned” by the ongoing situation in Sudan and said it has been actively planning for “assisted evacuation with our international partners”.

“The evacuation operation underway in Khartoum is highly sensitive. Given the volatile security situation on the ground, to protect that operation and the citizens involved we are unable to provide further comment at this time.

“We are currently in contact with more than 140 Irish citizens. Every effort is being made to assist them,” the department said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The Government believes there are approximately 180 Irish citizens in the country in total. Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals but fighting still raged in the capital Khartoum with reports of airstrikes near the state broadcaster and gun battles in several areas.

The US managed to extract its embassy staff in Khartoum as three US Army chinook helicopters flew into the capital and removed the staff on the orders of President Biden on Saturday night.

France has also confirmed that it has begun an evacuation of its own officials and citizens, along with other citizens of “European and allied partner” nations, the French foreign ministry said.

It’s not yet known if Irish citizens will be part of this evacuation on Sunday.

Logistically, there are challenges as the telecom networks are not operational at times, which adds degrees of difficulty in contacting Irish people who are sheltering across the country.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands have been injured since fighting between the Sudanese Army and the rival Rapid Support Forces broke out last weekend.

“Irish Citizens should follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice.

“If urgent, the Embassy's out of hours consular assistance phone line can be contacted at +254 716 353 999, and the Department of Foreign Affairs can be contacted at +353 1 408 2000,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said.