OVER 1,200 refugees from Ukraine are being accommodated in temporary emergency beds in community centres and sports halls, the Cabinet will be told later.

New figures show that despite a decline in the number of arrivals into Ireland in recent days and over Easter weekend, there are now acute shortages of accommodation.

Some refugees are expected to start being accommodated at the Millstreet Arena in Cork later on Wednesday with another facility at Gormanston Camp in Meath also being stood up shortly.

However, already some 1,271 refugees who have arrived in recent days are currently being accommodated in temporary emergency beds in community and sports halls across the country, according to the latest compiled figures by the Department of Children and Equality.

Of the 24,438 arrivals into Ireland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began at the end of February, some 16,128 of them have sought accommodation through the State.

The Department has sourced around 10,500 hotel rooms in recent weeks, but the accommodation shortages are now forcing the State to use “dormitory style accommodation” involving camp beds set up in community and sports halls.

All of those who pledged vacant accommodation through the Irish Red Cross have now been contacted, the Cabinet will be told later.

Ministers will be told that 878 offers of vacant properties have now been withdrawn, while 674 properties that were pledged have been passed to local authorities with 100 more gone to other partners involved in accommodating refugees. Between 150 to 200 people have already been placed in pledged accommodation.

The latest figures from the Department of Justice show that on Monday there were 200 refugees who arrived in through Irish ports and airports, while this fell to 137 on Tuesday.

Some 2,418 people arrived in the week up to last Sunday, a significant fall on the 3,456 the previous week, which itself was a fall from the 4,216 the previous week.

Ministers will be told that although the numbers of those arriving fell over the Easter week, they are expected to increase again following the holiday period.