More than 114,000 people suffering from long Covid, Oireachtas research estimates

More than 114,000 people are suffering from long Covid in Ireland, according to the first Irish figures on the long-term effects of Covid-19 on people who have recovered from the virus.

A research paper produced by the Oireachtas Library & Research Service estimates that at least 114,500 people in the country are or will experience long Covid, the Dáil heard tonight.

Independent TD for Roscommon Denis Naughten, who requested the research to be carried out, said that Oireachtas estimates that from the official figure of confirmed cases on January 24 and using international estimates, the Irish figure for those who suffer from long Covid should be over 114,000 people.

Read More

The research paper, seen by Independent.ie, said not all of this group may require health services.

“As Covid-19 case numbers grow, the number of Long Covid cases will also grow, proportionately,” it said.

Deputy Naughten told the Dáil that if all of these people claimed Covid Illness Benefit and subsequently Illness Benefit for at least five months, this would cost the Department of Social Protection €925m alone.

“This figure does not include health care costs such as hospitalisations, General Practitioner appointments, drug cost, diagnostic investigation, Out-Patient Department appointments, or clinical specialist assessment,” he said.

He said that there is no data available on the impact of long Covid on health services and that while the HSE planned to establish clinics, that it has “no idea” when they will be put in place.

“The HSE has stated that a variety of disciplines will need to be recruited to support these clinics, and as a result, they have no idea when Long Covid clinics will become fully operational.

“And it is only after these become operational that pathways to and from GPs and community services will be established, even though the majority of people with Long Covid will have to rely on their GP to access a service initially,” he said.

“This slow rate of action is in stark contrast to dealing with primary Covid infection.”