More than 100 gardaí to patrol Dublin streets each weekend as part of Operation Citizen

More than 100 gardaí will be patrolling Dublin streets at weekends to clamp down on anti-social behaviour and petty crime, the force announced this evening.

In light of growing concerns expressed by local businesses, residents and visitors to the capital that the streets have become more menacing in recent months, Assistant Garda Commissioner Ann Marie Cagney, of the Dublin Region, held a press conference outside Pearse Street Garda Station to reassure them that Dublin is a safe place in which to work, live and socialise.

"I’m delighted to reassure the community,” she said at the official launch of a new policing initiative called Operation Citizen that began on October 22.

During the first week of the operation ending on Bank Holiday Monday, 50 people have been arrested, with 65 charges laid for a variety of offences, including public order, assaults, thefts and robbery.

The new initiative will focus on public order, anti-social behaviour and petty crimes with a dedicated unit of more than 20 gardaí on bicycle and foot patrols each day, supported by a dozen mobile garda units from the four city centre garda stations, she said.

As well, there will be 16 gardaí assigned to patrol the River Liffey boardwalk and quays each day from 4pm until 4am.

An additional 30 gardaí will conduct beat patrols of the city centre every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening while there will also an armed patrol unit on patrol in the city centre.

More than two dozen gardaí will also be conducting mobile patrols as part of the Garda National Public Order Unit along with the Garda Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

All units will be highly visible at key locations in order to reassure “the public, residents, visitors, businesses and workers that Dublin city centre is a positive, safe environment, notwithstanding the wide range of complex social and professional dynamics which are to be found in Dublin city, the same as any large urban environment,” she said.

“It’s all about enjoying our city and this is a means of reassuring people that our city is safe,” she said.

Asked about the recent rise in reports of suspected drink and/or needle spiking incidents in Dublin, Assistant Commissioner Cagney said both uniform and plainclothes gardaí will be patrolling outside late night venues in light of such reports and to ensure public safety late at night.

And while there may be a perception of more anti-social behaviour taking place on the city streets, she said the provisional crime figures from the Central Statistics Office for the second quarter of 2021 reveal that public order offences actually declined by almost 10pc over the same period last year while violent crimes such as assaults, murder and harassment dropped by almost 9pc.



