A snowboarder and their dog making the most of the fresh powder snow at the Wicklow Gap. Photo: Garry O'Neill

Another cold snap is likely to take hold this weekend as Met Éireann are predicting snow in the northern half of the country on Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures are to dip to as low as -2 on Saturday night with sleet and snow expected in the north, east and northwest of the country through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

There will be sustained downpours over the weekend for the entire country but the real wintry conditions are due to set on Saturday morning with falls of sleet in the north and east.

Saturday night will be a cold night with frost, fog and mist developing with temperatures are set to dip below freezing.

Sunday will see widespread downpours of sleet and snow in the North of the country and on areas of higher ground elsewhere. Temperatures are likely to dip below freezing in northern counties on Sunday night.

Persistent rain is likely to hit the south of the country for the weekend, with heavy downpours moving in from the southwest throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There is a risk of flooding in the south of the country on Friday night and Saturday morning, Met Éireann says, where rain will be heaviest to begin the weekend.

“Rain in the southwest will extend over much of the country though some northern areas holding mostly dry on Friday night. Lowest temperatures will be from one to five degrees generally, coolest in the north. It will be a degree or two warmer along southern coasts where the rain will be heaviest with a risk of spot flooding,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

There will also be gusty winds on Friday night and into Saturday, increasing the risk of spot flooding.

Today will be an unsettled day with early clear spells followed by bands of rain developing through the morning which will spread up over the country through the afternoon and evening. There will be freshening southerly winds followed by scattered showers with highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

Tonight, rain will continue over Ulster with further outbreaks of showery rain further south. It will become mostly dry towards Friday morning with well scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees are forecast.

