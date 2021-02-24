Co Cork has been hit by a number of floods over recent months (Damien Storan/PA)

Several roads are still closed in Cork, Kerry and Tipperary today due to flooding, after up to 80mm of rain fell in some areas over the last 24 hours.

Met Éireann are forecasting further downpours for the south and east of the country, heavy at times, and Cork and Kerry county councils are on high alert for more flooding.

One of the main roads into Cork City, the Carrigrohane road, remains closed due to flooding, as are the Cloghroe and Iniscarra road. The river Lee burst its banks yesterday with the Lee fields completely submerged in floodwater.

Mallow and Fermoy are also seeing continued road closures this morning with surface water an issue in many areas of both times.

The N72 between Fossa and Killorglin in Kerry is also impassable due to flooding with Killarney traffic to Killorglin diverted to Farranfore.

Clonmel is also experiencing disruption to movement as the Convent road and Old Bridge remain closed.

With a further 20mm of rain in some parts of the south likely today, already saturated rivers and floodplains may come under further pressure.

Cork City Council have advised that the weather event will not come to an end until this evening and are monitoring river levels within the city.

Met Éireann have said that wet weather will gradually move east, eventually bringing drier spells with showers becoming scattered in the midlands, east and south.

Highest temperatures today will be 9-11C with the night becoming largely dry with just scattered showers in the west.

Thursday will be an unsettled day with prolonged dry spells in some areas but showers will move in from the north and west to all areas of the country throughout tomorrow, but will remain scattered in nature.

“High pressure will become established close to Ireland by the end of this week bringing mostly dry, settled weather with sunny spells and light winds for this weekend and beyond into next week,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly above average for late February, however patches of frost and fog will return by night.

