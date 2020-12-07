| 2.6°C Dublin

More expensive shopping and a threat to jobs – eight everyday things that will be impacted by Brexit

Barring a late Brexit deal, online shopping on UK websites is set to become more expensive for Irish people. Photo: Andrey Popov Expand

John Downing Twitter

IT'S enough to alternately bore and bother all 27 EU nations. But Brexit – deal or no deal – is coming at us in ways you never realised.

John Downing runs through eight areas which will be impacted.

1. SHOPPING: Online shopping with your favourite UK website is set to become dearer unless Brexit deadlock lifts and a deal emerges. Items priced over €22 will be hit with VAT and items over €150 will be liable to customs tariffs and VAT. Postage/courier and insurance costs will not be included in the taxman’s calculations.

