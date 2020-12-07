More expensive shopping and a threat to jobs – eight everyday things that will be impacted by Brexit

IT'S enough to alternately bore and bother all 27 EU nations. But Brexit – deal or no deal – is coming at us in ways you never realised.

John Downing runs through eight areas which will be impacted.

1. SHOPPING: Online shopping with your favourite UK website is set to become dearer unless Brexit deadlock lifts and a deal emerges. Items priced over €22 will be hit with VAT and items over €150 will be liable to customs tariffs and VAT. Postage/courier and insurance costs will not be included in the taxman’s calculations.

But don’t take your EU-guaranteed shoppers’ rights for granted if you continue buying online from the UK after January 1. Watch the website of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

2. FOOD: Ireland imports many of the popular items in the supermarkets. We are assured supplies will be maintained.

But a no-deal outcome means big delays for customs paperwork and higher prices.

Don’t go mad stockpiling. But things could be rocky for a while, so some precautions on basic items would be advised. Watch this space.

We have already heard that your local chipper could struggle to get fish stocks at the right price. Equally, large quantities of spuds imported from Scotland and England could be hit by tariffs. A similar situation could arise with sausages, puddings and ready meals.

3. MEDICINE: Like food, the authorities insist that medicines supply lines will be maintained open. One would hope that special humanitarian arrangements could be invoked here – even if there’s a very bad-tempered Brexit talks breakdown.

But you can never be entirely sure. The better news is that we’re linked into the EU for Covid-19 vaccine supplies. We will be hoping for airlifted deliveries.

4. JOBS: Irish beef exports to the UK are alone worth €2.5bn per year. Ireland exports about 126,000 tonnes of cheese there each year and much of this is cheddar. In fact, Ireland sells the UK about one-third of all the cheddar it produces.

UK shoppers won’t suddenly want to stop eating Irish beef and cheese. But prices will inevitably be driven up by tariffs and customs handling costs – and price affects sales volumes.

As many as one in five Irish jobs could be lost in certain areas which heavily depend on food processing. Now that’s bad news.

5. BORDER: The EU’s border-free single market did away with customs posts on the north-south Border in January 1993. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement – underpinned by €2.2bn in EU peace grants – ended security controls.

From January 1 next, that 500km stretch between Dundalk and Derry risks becoming a de facto EU-UK international frontier. An agreed special status for the North – ruling out a border return – is threatened by unilateral action by London breaking that international treaty.

Brussels has heavily invested financially and politically in supporting the fragile Northern peace process. But it also has a duty to protect the integrity of the biggest market in the world.

6. FARM FUNDS: The UK’s departure from the EU leaves an annual €12bn hole in the Brussels coffers. This raises questions about sustaining Irish farm grants worth €1.2bn per year.

This one is complicated by big changes in the EU’s farm policies still to be agreed in detail next year. Farmers will have to be greener and more efficient to get EU grants from next year on. But there are other grant opportunities as Brussels tries to tackle climate change.

7. MOTORING: Drivers coming from the North or from Britain will have to have a so-called “green card” as proof of insurance for driving in Ireland, just like any other part of the EU.

But in October 2019 the UK confirmed that for Irish-registered vehicles, it will accept the motor insurance disc as proof of insurance. This means that green cards will not be required for Irish-registered vehicles entering Northern Ireland or Great Britain.

But the authorities here advise that you check with your insurer or broker.

8. SOME GOOD NEWS: There’s enough Covid-19 and other gloom to add to this Brexit brinksmanship. So, yes there are some positives among all this.

One is that a late Brexit deal – while it will be very hard to get – cannot be ruled out. Another is that the EU has promised in principle to help support Ireland with Brexit fallout, especially with farm and food processing supports.

Best news is that the Ireland-UK common travel area is not affected. That means any Irish citizen can easily live, work, study and get health and social care, anywhere in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

