| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

More arrests expected as man is questioned over murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods

Keane Mulready Woods Expand

Close

Keane Mulready Woods

Keane Mulready Woods

Keane Mulready Woods

Robin Schiller

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods have arrested a third man who is suspected of impeding the garda inquiry. Further arrests are expected.

The 17-year-old was murdered in January before being dismembered and his remains dumped across different parts of Dublin.

His killing is linked to the Drogheda feud, a dispute between two drugs gangs which has led to four murders and around 100 violent incidents.

Privacy