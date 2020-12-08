More arrests expected as man is questioned over murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods have arrested a third man who is suspected of impeding the garda inquiry. Further arrests are expected.

The 17-year-old was murdered in January before being dismembered and his remains dumped across different parts of Dublin.

His killing is linked to the Drogheda feud, a dispute between two drugs gangs which has led to four murders and around 100 violent incidents.

Separately, the PSNI confirmed they have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of the Belfast murder of Robbie Lawlor, who was a chief suspect in the Mulready Woods murder.

This morning detectives investigating the Mulready Woods killing arrested a local man in his 40s as part of their inquiry.

He was detained in Drogheda and brought to the local garda station, where he remains under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí can question him for up to seven days before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

While he is not believed to have been directly involved in the teen’s murder, gardaí suspect he may have helped the killers after the crime and is being questioned on suspicion of impeding the investigation.

“This individual was not centrally involved in the feuding by any means, and he may even have been dragged in to this crime simply because he knew some of the main suspects,” a source said.

Further arrests are expected with up to a dozen officers currently working full-time on the murder investigation which includes local detectives as well as members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Detectives have also trawled through a large amount of CCTV in an effort to identify various vehicles suspected of being used to dump Mulready Woods’ remains.

Gardaí made their first arrests in February when they detained two men from the Drogheda area.

A 39-year-old criminal was quizzed for several hours on suspicion of luring Keane Mulready Woods to the house where he was murdered.

The suspect, who was previously jailed over a violent knife attack, was questioned at Balbriggan garda station for several hours before being released without charge.

A second man, aged in his 50s, was also arrested and has since been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder. He is scheduled to go on trial in 2022.

One of the murder suspects was Dublin hitman Robbie Lawlor (36) who was shot dead outside a Belfast house in April.

The career criminal was linked to a spate of unsolved gangland murders and shootings, and was believed to be one of two men directly involved in the teenager’s murder.

He was shot dead outside a house in Etna Driver, Ardoyne, after travelling to the city over a drugs debt.

Today the PSNI confirmed that they have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Robbie Lawlor and he is currently being held at Musgrave police station.

The other suspect in the Mulready Woods murder is a volatile Drogheda criminal linked to a number of feud gun attacks who is currently serving a lengthy jail term.

Mulready Woods was last seen alive on January 12 in Drogheda before his dismembered remains were discovered in a sports bag in Coolock the following day. Later that week more remains were found in a car burnt out in Drumcondra laneway.

Since his murder a number of his young associates have also been linked to serious criminality in the Louth town.

In October two young men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill a woman before being released without charge.

Another associate is suspected of being behind a sinister graffiti campaign against local gardaí in the Beechwood estate where Mulready Woods lived.

However, many of the main figures involved in the feuding went to ground or left the country after the high-profile murder.

Cornelius Price (39), a senior member of the Maguire faction, is currently on remand in a UK prison facing charges relating to a kidnapping plot.

Two brothers who head up the ‘Anti-Maguire’ faction, aged 25 and 21, left Ireland in the aftermath of the murder and travelled to Spain.

However, they fled Spain after European Arrest Warrants were issued for them relating to an incident in 2018 and are now believed to be in Mexico.

In their absence a 20-year-old criminal, who is also facing feud-related charges, has taken over as the gang’s leader and sources say his “directing of operations” has made him the main target for the Maguire gang.

In relation to today’s arrest, a Garda spokesman said: “A man in his 40s has been arrested, Tuesday 8th December 2020, as part of the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready Woods. He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to 7 days.”