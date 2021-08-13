Months-long wait to quiz Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after he’s arrested on the Costa del Sol

GARDAÍ expect it could be several months before they get to question Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch over his alleged involvement in the Regency Hotel attack.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody by Spanish police on the Costa del Sol yesterday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. Detectives have long believed Hutch was behind the 2016 Regency attack, which shocked the country.

David Byrne was murdered when a gang of five stormed a boxing weigh-in looking for crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The Irish Independent understands Hutch is likely to face a string of charges when he is returned to this jurisdiction, including possession of firearms.

Read More

In theory, the Dubliner could be handed over to gardaí within days, but officers believe he is likely to contest his extradition.

If that happens, he will be held in a Spanish prison, most likely in Madrid, while a legal process is initiated.

Ultimately, a Spanish judge would then have to sign-off on him being returned to Ireland.

The evidenced used by gardaí to secure the European Arrest Warrant last April would be used in any hearing.

The arrest took place in the holiday resort of Fuengirola, a 30-minute drive from Malaga.

It brings to an end a Europe-wide search for the criminal, which has been going on for more than four months.

After obtaining a warrant, gardaí were hopeful that Hutch would have been tracked down within days.

He had relocated to Lanzarote after the Regency attack, but he had been on the run since the warrant was issued.

The fact that he was detained in Fuengirola will come as a surprise to gardaí, as it is a holiday location familiar to many Irish people, and he would have been immediately recognised.

It was believed that he had been moving between locations in Spain and Turkey.

Now that he is in the custody of the Spanish police, it is unlikely that Hutch will return to Ireland voluntarily.

Sources close to The Monk previously told the Irish Independent he would fight “tooth and nail” against any extradition attempt.

They claimed he believed he had no case to answer following the collapse of the trial of his nephew, Patrick Hutch, for Byrne’s murder.

The trial of Patrick Hutch (26) fell apart following the tragic death of the officer in charge of the inquiry, Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

It was the State’s case that Patrick Hutch was the gunman dressed as a woman at the Regency, and although he did not shoot David Byrne he was part of a “shared intention” to commit the offence.

Patrick Hutch had denied the charges. In February 2019, the DPP entered a nolle prosequi and dropped the charges against him.

A detailed investigation file on the Monk’s alleged involvement in the Regency attack was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions late last year.

Gardaí believe the attack was planned in revenge for the murder of Gerry Hutch’s nephew, Gary, by Kinahan’s men in September 2015.

This was followed by an attempt to assassinate The Monk in Lanzarote three months later, on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, it was believed The Monk had effectively retired from his life of crime. However, he quickly became a suspect for involvement in the Regency attack.

Photos taken by the Irish Independent of the gang entering the Regency in February 2016 sent shockwaves through the political system.

Three of the gunmen were dressed as members of the Garda Emergency Response Unit.

Daniel Kinahan and his close associates, including David Byrne’s brother Liam, managed to escape through a back door of the hotel.

The subsequent feud claimed 18 lives, including those of two innocent men.

The death toll included Gerry Hutch’s brother, Eddie, three of his nephews and two of his best friends.

The Monk

was only 24 when he made his name in the underworld hierarchy after his gang stole €1.6m from a security van in Marino Mart on Dublin’s northside in 1987. The heist catapulted The Monk into the big league along with the likes of John Gilligan, George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell and Martin ‘The General’ Cahill.

In 1995, Hutch and his gang again made the gangland history books when they were the prime suspects for the robbery of €3.5m in a heist from a cash holding facility in north county Dublin.

The money was laundered through construction projects at the beginning of the country’s building boom.

Hutch managed to escape prosecution, but was forced to pay CAB more than €1.5m to satisfy a tax demand.