Monkeypox outbreak ‘inevitable’ in Ireland, says infectious disease expert

It is “inevitable” that there will be an outbreak of monkeypox in Ireland, an infectious disease expert has said.

Dr Eoghan de Barra, a senior lecturer in international health and tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI), and an infectious diseases consultant at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin said monkeypox is difficult to diagnose and some people may not experience obvious symptoms.

He said for most people it is a “mild” illness and that it’s “nowhere near” as infectious as Covid-19.

Dr de Barra said he is concerned about Ireland’s readiness to deal with an outbreak of monkeypox.

“We have certainly developed some of the better linkages in terms of laboratory science and public health and the Department of Health has gained learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic, unfortunately I think some of the readiness and preparedness were not yet really in place to deal with future emerging infectious diseases and I’m afraid this is going to be a pattern of the future,” he told today’s Indo Daily podcast on Independent.ie.

Dr de Barra said this virus can exist on surfaces such as clothing, bedding or utensils. He said there is “potential” for this to be an airborne virus.

He said monkeypox is a DNA virus and PCR tests are used to detect it.

Monkeypox has not previously triggered widespread outbreaks beyond Africa, where it is endemic in animals.

“It’s main mode of spread is by human-to-human contact, close contact. So, people who have active infection, who have the virus and have these lesions or blisters on their skin, they secrete a lot of virus and if they touch somebody else, they transmit it,” he said.

“Fever, a feeling of generally unwell and having swollen glands particularly around the head and neck but it can be around the groin area. And then after that, it’s whether a rash occurs and there’s sort of a classic rash, which is a large, red raised areas that become like large, pus-filled white heads.

“Whenever we get movement of a virus from one area to another, it becomes a challenge.

“In some groups, people who have a compromised immune system, there have been in the past been cases of becoming very unwell and it being a life limiting condition, that hasn’t happened with this current outbreak, but it remains a concern that this is a virus with a potentially lethal component.”

Professor Fiona Lyons, a consultant in genitourinary and HIV medicine at St James's Hospital, Dublin said the HSE expects to see monkeypox in Ireland but as of now, there are no confirmed cases in the country.

“A number of tests have been done at this time but there are no confirmed cases. We do expect we will see some cases,” she said.

“We’re in a situation of getting ready to be able to manage cases, there’s a lot of uncertainty as the situation is evolving quite quickly in other parts of the world, so we’re learning from experience with colleagues who are a little bit further ahead than us.

“We are confident that we will be able to meet patient care needs in an effective, safe way, and that we will be able to have an appropriate outbreak response to protect the public should cases arise.”