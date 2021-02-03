Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are ‘preferential’ to Oxford AstraZeneca jab for over-65s says HSE

Dr Colm Henry said that based on "current evidence", the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are "preferential" for those aged 65 and above. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are “preferential" to the Oxford AstraZeneca jab to be given to people aged over 65, the HSE Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said today.

This comes as Dr Henry confirmed the vaccination of people over 85 will begin in the middle of February.

This is the latest setback to hit the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme as the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine had been mooted as the vaccine to be administered to over 65s through GPs starting this month.

Dr Henry said there is a lack of evidence “at this time” on how effective the Oxford jab is in older age groups.

"Based on current evidence, the advice is to give the MRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, preferentially to give those to older people, as based on the evidence we have right now, it affords greater protection,” Dr Henry said on RTÉ News at One.

The news comes as a major reversal of the original plan to start rolling it out to over 70s beginning with the over 85s through GPs.

It means that the over-70s may have to wait longer for vaccination and are likely to attend vaccination clinics to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines although this has still to be worked out.

Ireland is due around 400,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of March, with 35,000 due here next week.

It is unclear if the HSE will now start to skip some of the priority groups and offer it to younger people.

The European Medicines Agency said last week that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was 60pc effective but because so few older people were involved in the first trials it was unclear how effective it was in the over 55s.

A new trial, which has 20pc of older people, is due to report at the end of March.

Dr Henry told RTE’s News at One today it is a very good vaccine and there is new data coming out all the time.

A new unpublished study said today that it could be over 80pc effective it was given in two doses three months apart.

Meanwhile the country’s immunisation experts have said that the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are preferable for use in the over-70s.

The guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) means that plans to roll out the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to this group will have to be revised.

The group, who are part of the Royal College of Physicians, said all three vaccines are effective in preventing Covid-19.

“Efficacy of the three vaccines is variable with the Pfizer jab at 95pc, the Moderna at 94.1pc and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at 59.5pc,” they said.

“However, all are effective in preventing severe Covid-19 disease, which is the primary aim of the vaccination programme. While there is a lack of efficacy data regarding Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine in older adults, there is nothing in the immunogenicity data indicating that it will be less effective than in the younger population.”

NIAC said their deliberations on the optimal use of authorised vaccines for those 70 years and older have been wide ranging, taking into account the risks of disease and the benefits afforded by the vaccines. Factors considered included disease risk, vaccine safety, immunogenicity, efficacy, age specific vaccine data, and likely time to protection.

“The potential impact on confidence and trust in the vaccination programme was also discussed, and regard was taken of the ethical principles of equity, fairness and minimising harm. The mRNA vaccines are associated with higher reported overall efficacy which makes them preferable for use in those at highest risk of adverse outcomes,” they said.

“However, all authorised vaccines for Covid-19 are suitable for use in all adult age groups.

“There is an urgency to protect those aged 70 and older who are at most risk of a severe outcome. Because of the ongoing concern regarding rates of community Covid-19 transmission and hospitalisation, NIAC recognises that the best vaccine anyone can receive at this time is the vaccine that can be soonest administered. Everyone is strongly urged to accept whichever vaccine is available.

"Recommendations for those aged 65-69 will be made when impending new evidence has been reviewed.”

During November to January the 70-84-year-olds made up 6.05pc of coronavirus cases and had a death rate per 100,000 of 127.38.

However , those over-85 accounted for 12.65pc of cases of the virus and their death rate per 100,000 was 609.87.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is given in two-doses and is licensed for administration at an interval of four to 12 weeks.

“There is evidence of a greater immune response with a longer interval between doses in those under 65 years. However, of those aged 65 and older, 90pc received their vaccine with an interval of less than six weeks. While longer dosing intervals may be associated with higher antibody levels, the clinical impact is not known at this time.

“As such, it cannot be concluded, based on clinical data, that vaccine efficacy increases within the time interval.

“Conversely, a shorter dosing interval, within the recommended range, allows for earlier completion of the schedule to optimise protection offered by the vaccine for those aged 65 and older.

“For those aged 65 and older, a two-dose schedule of administered at an interval of four to six weeks is recommended.

“For those less than 65 years of age, a two-dose schedule administered at an interval of four to 12 weeks is recommended.”

