Mix of fact and fiction as The Crown looks at the murder of Mountbatten

THE IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten was the single most shocking incident to eat at the core of the British royal family but has a new episode of The Crown stayed true to history?

The season four opener of the Netflix behemoth, accurately portrays the boat explosion in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in August 1979.

However, the shocking scene only shows Mountbatten on the boat with two young boys, assumed to be his two twin grandsons.

History notes that Mountbatten and the boys were not the only passengers on the boat that day, as portrayed on screen. There were several passengers, including the lord’s daughter and son-in-law and a young crew member

One of those on the boat, Mountbatten’s surviving grandson, Timothy Knatchbull, wrote in From a Clear Blue Sky: Surviving the Mountbatten Bomb, how his twin brother had perished in the blast. In the book, he recounted how three bodies, including that of his grandfather lay in the water after the bomb detonated.

Though the other passengers aren’t shown to be on the boat in the episode, they are noted as having been killed in the bomb, in a telegram delivered to Prince Philip.Timothy and his parents, John and Patricia, survived the blast.

Just after Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are notified of the atrocity, The Crown depicts a grieving monarch receiving a phone call from incoming prime minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

The fictional Thatcher tells the queen she is tired of those who “make excuses for the atrocities committed by the IRA. There’s no such thing as political murder or political bombing or political violence”.

This conversation and the detail in it, seem to be a fictional take on events, no doubt to add even more drama to the storyline and to add to Thatcher’s reputation as the Iron Lady.

Although most people who have any knowledge of the British royal family would know it would be unheard of for a prime minister to be so forthright with the queen. It would go completely against convention.

Thatcher then promises the queen during this conversation: “I give you my word I will wage a war against the Irish Republican Army with relentless determination and without mercy until that war is won.”

And throughout this dramatic and highly unrealistic conversation, the queen is completely silent.

Again, this is completely unlikely. It would be more realistic the royal would promptly remind Thatcher of accepted protocol.

Accurately the episode depicts Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) devastated over the loss of Mountbatten.

Mountbatten had shared a very close father-son type relationship with the young prince and he was heartbroken by the murder. As The Crown details, the prince did offer a reading at the Mountbatten’s funeral.

It is also highly doubtful that Prince Philip (played by Tobias Menzies) told Prince Charles he held a “resentment” for his son, for having enjoyed such a close relationship with Mountbatten.

Again this is highly likely to have been a dramatisation due to the fact so little is known about the intimate relationships of the royals.

It is factually correct that the IRA claimed responsibility for the explosion and for the murders of 18 British soldiers at Warrenpoint later that same day.

This is depicted dramatically via a male Northern Ireland accent as a voiceover during the first episode.

Though again The Crown has fictionalised a conversation between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) after the funeral, the essence behind it is indeed true historically.

Princess Diana had been impressed and empathetic towards Charles at that time.

Online Editors