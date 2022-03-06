A mission to rescue an Irish medical student in Ukraine has failed after volunteers were fired on by the Russian military.

Racheal Diyaolu (19), from Carlow, is currently sheltering in the north-eastern city of Sumy which has reportedly been surrounded by hostile forces.

The city has suffered power cuts due to bombings while some hostels have also been left without heating and water.

Early this morning two Scottish volunteers had been due to enter the city to rescue Racheal as well as two other students and a Ukrainian family.

The men are landscapers by trade but have been travelling around the war-torn country to rescue people from conflict zones and bring them to safety.

However, their vehicle was reportedly fired upon by Russian forces as they attempted to travel into Sumy.

A Tiktok account which has been providing updates on the failed mission said that they were “raided” by the Russian military and had their front tyres shot out.

It added that one of the men had their phone seized before they were forced to turn back to safety.

In a recent update it was stated that they were safe and that locals were assisting them with securing new tyres. It is not yet known if they will attempt to re-enter Sumy.

Racheal Diyaolu’s sister Christiana said that they went from “hopefulness to hopelessness in a matter of minutes” after the mission had “backfired” when the volunteers were around 80km away from the city.

“Sumy is proving to be an awful place to get to. It’s supposedly surrounded by Russian military. I don’t know how much more devastation we can take. Please, the humanitarian cease fire/corridor for evacuation should extend to Sumy. These students need help,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I wouldn’t wish this nightmare on my worst enemy, honest to God. There’s still hundreds of students trapped in Sumy, three of them (Irish). It’s been 10 days.. no improvements?” Christiana Diyaolu added.

The family have also repeatedly asked for more help from the Irish Government to help her sister.

Racheal Diyaolu had travelled to Ukraine in November to start studying to become a doctor at the State University in Sumy.

Hundreds of other international students are also currently stranded in the city which is located around 50km from the Russian border.

Racheal previously described how the city has suffered from power cuts due to bombing while it has been difficult to get in contact with her family at home due to bad network coverage.

“All we’re hearing so far is that there are talks going on about potentially opening up a humanitarian corridor to allow for international students to leave the country,” she had told the Irish Independent.

“We’re holding onto hope that that actually comes to pass because there’s just so many people here that just want to get out and get back to their respective countries.”