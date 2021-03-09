| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Missed targets and problems with supply – what’s really going on with the roll-out of the Covid vaccine?

With unprecedented global demand and issues sourcing raw materials, fewer people than hoped will get the jab in the coming weeks

The European Union&rsquo;s row with AstraZeneca and the recent decision by Italy to block the export of 250,000 doses to Australia show how high the stakes are. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images Expand

Close

The European Union&rsquo;s row with AstraZeneca and the recent decision by Italy to block the export of 250,000 doses to Australia show how high the stakes are. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

The European Union’s row with AstraZeneca and the recent decision by Italy to block the export of 250,000 doses to Australia show how high the stakes are. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

The European Union’s row with AstraZeneca and the recent decision by Italy to block the export of 250,000 doses to Australia show how high the stakes are. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It’s the reality we cannot wish away.

Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers look set to continue to disappoint with smaller or stalled deliveries at various points in the coming months, and targets for inoculating the population will need to be rewritten.

People who were expecting the jab will be left waiting longer and will worry if they will lose out.

Most Watched

Privacy