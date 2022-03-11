Miss Ireland Pamela Uba jets off to Puerto Rico for Miss World competition

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba has jetted to Puerto Rico for the Miss World competition taking place next week.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture wearing a white dress she posed waving a tricolour while wearing her pageant sash.

“Ireland we are off to Puerto Rico,” she wrote.

“After 3 months the time has come for me to once again have the honour of representing our Emerald Isle.”

“I am beyond excited to reunite with my miss world family, although we are not all there, I have each of my sisters in my heart. I promise to keep you updated on all my activities throughout this incredible journey.”

“We made history before and with all your support I know we can do it again.”

The event, which was due to take place in December, was postponed for three months until March 16th due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

“The Miss World competition has been postponed due to the Covid situation, Covid cases,” she said in a statement last year.

“We just want to protect everyone so to make sure that everyone gets home safe for Christmas, all the staff, all the contestants and the general Puerto Rican public.”

“So unfortunately, this is how things go.”

“We’re in very strange times right now so we just have to roll with the punches,” she added.

“I just wanted to say thanks to everyone one of you for supporting me I've seen all your messages thank you for all the love you've given me.”

“Hopefully we'll be back in 90 days so that we can continue with the final and prove ourselves on the Miss World Stage.”

Speaking to sundayworld.com about the postponement in January, Pamela said it was very sudden.

“I suppose we were all excited for this big final, we had worked really hard and it was cancelled on the day of the final.”

“We had to take into account the girls safety, and the general public who were coming to the show so we decided it was the best move."

Discussing her further plans for 2022, the 27-year-old revealed she plans on trying her hand at acting.

“I might delve into a little bit of acting.”

“I’ve taken up an acting class… just to try everything!

“I just wanted to be able to do something different. I’m already a model and I can sing, so acting compliments that environment well. So I said ‘why not give it a try?’

“It’s something fun and new to do, so we’ll see how it goes.”