Ministers vow to introduce stronger enforcement measures to tackle illegal use of drones at airports

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has vowed to introduce tougher measures and enforcement rules to prevent the threat of drone strikes at Dublin Airport following the disruption over the weekend.

Flight operations were suspended for a time on Friday, Saturday and Monday following drone activity on the airfield.

Several flights were impacted, and some had to be diverted to Belfast and Shannon Airport.

Mr Ryan, along with Minister of State with responsibility for Road Transport and Logistics Jack Chambers, met this evening with representatives from the daa, the Irish Aviation Authority, the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána on the illegal use of drones at Dublin airport over the bank holiday weekend.

Both ministers reiterated that they take this issue “very seriously” and will work closely with relevant state bodies to ensure that the illegal use of drones is tackled effectively.

They condemned the “unacceptable disruption” to passengers arising from the incidents over the weekend.

“The safety of passengers, airline crew and those within the airport is the primary consideration for all involved,” they said.

“The measures taken over St Brigid's bank holiday weekend, including the suspension of flight operations, were in line with international best practice on aviation safety.

“At an operational level, all the relevant bodies have committed to working together to ensure a rapid and effective response to such incidents.

“daa have a drone detection system in operation that gives early warning of illegal drone activity and information garnered from this system is being used to pursue enforcement activity, including prosecution.

“Summary proceedings and proceedings on indictment can be brought under civil aviation legislation and the criminal code with the possibility of sentences of up to 7 years on conviction.”

The ministers said they will engage across government to “strengthen our ability” to deal with such incidents, including exploring the potential for enhanced technological solutions.

A policy framework for drones is also in development and will include measures on enforcement and compliance.

The policy framework is scheduled for publication in the second quarter of this year and will be preceded by a period of public consultation.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the daa said the “reckless and irresponsible behaviour” of those causing ongoing drone disruptions at Dublin Airport is “unacceptable”.

“Those found responsible will face prosecution. While safety and security remain our top priorities such disruptions cause huge inconvenience to our passengers,” the spokesperson said.

“Again, we would remind the public that it is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.”

The DAA said the airport’s drone detection system, along with input from airline pilots, ground crew and air traffic control provide a “rigorous and robust” monitoring system which allows for a “safe and timely response to these incidents to allow us focus on our top priorities, safety and security”.