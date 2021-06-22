Ministers sign off on deal to purchase 3m extra Covid vaccine jabs next year

MINISTERS have signed off on purchasing nearly three million more Covid-19 vaccines next year - as overall spending on jabs is expected to hit nearly €450m across this year, 2022 and 2023.

Amid expectation that a Covid-19 vaccination programme will have to be rolled out annually, the Cabinet on Tuesday signed off on a deal to purchase 2.9m extra jabs next year.

The deal will see the State purchase an additional 1.8 million doses of Moderna for 2022 and 1.1 million doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson through the European Union’s purchasing programme.

The deals are in addition to last month’s agreement by ministers to purchase almost 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across 2022 and 2023 at a cost of €191m.

Ministers were told on Tuesday that so far the State has spent €208m on Covid-19 vaccinations and that the commitments to Pfizer, Moderna and J&J amount to €143m next year with a further €95 million due to Pfizer in 2023.

This will take total State spending on vaccinations to €446m across the three years.

A Government source said it was possible that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly would seek Cabinet approval to purchase more vaccines in the coming weeks.

Around 300,000 vaccinations are to be administered by the HSE this week with the online vaccination portal opening up to 35 to 39 year olds to register for their jabs earlier this week.

