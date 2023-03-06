Ministers set to discuss ending eviction ban

The eviction ban is due to expire at the end of the month.

Campaigners from Yellow Vest Ireland in Dublin during a demonstration to protest against the Irish government’s record on a range of social issues, including the housing crisis and recent evictions.

Government ministers are set to discuss ending the eviction ban.

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss letting the ban lapse at the end of the month.

The recommendation is to let the current legislation underpinning the moratorium on no-fault evictions lapse, it is understood.

The legislation provides for a phase-out of the ban between March 31 and June.

It had been suggested that the ban could be extended as monthly homeless figures continue to rise and people are still struggling with rising rents and bills.