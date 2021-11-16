Ministers know something has to be done, but how far will they go?

We are entering a new and potentially very divisive phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world, or at least parts of Europe, are being divided into the Vaccinated and the Unvaccinated.

A new term entered the Covid lexicon last week: “A lockdown for the unvaccinated”. The Austrian government announced the draconian new rules for unvaccinated people on Sunday evening. It will mean those who have not received jabs will be limited to going to shops, exercising or going to work in some circumstances.

A certain amount of religious freedom is being permitted too but, other than that, they are being told to stay indoors. Local police officers are roaming public transport hubs checking the vaccination status of commuters.

The government’s decision was one born out of frustration over low levels of vaccine take-up. There are two million people over the age of 12 who have not received a jab while 63pc of the country are fully vaccinated.

Naturally, the decision has brought about protest, and opposition parties have threatened legal action.

Interestingly, the current Austrian government is led by Sebastian Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party, who are Christian democrats and a member of the European People’s Party along with Fine Gael. Their coalition partners are the Austrian Green Party. Make of that what you will.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has clearly stated he is not considering a lockdown for the unvaccinated citizens of this country.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has urged the Government to consider extending the use of Digital Covid Certificates beyond the hospitality sector.

Technically, unvaccinated or those who have not recently recovered from Covid are not permitted inside pubs, restaurants, cafes, nightclubs and concert venues. They are also required for nursing homes visits as of yesterday.

However, those working in nursing homes are not legally required to be vaccinated. As is the case in the hospitality sector.

There are not too many more sectors or businesses which could be made legally required to ask customers for Covid-19 passes.

The obvious ones are gyms, hairdressers, barbers, nail salons and the likes. Beyond that do you require Covid passes for entry into non-essential retail outlets?

The Government could require you to show your pass to go to Penneys or Arnotts.

When the recommendation was made by Nphet last week there was very little enthusiasm from Cabinet ministers. They know something has to be done or hospitals will be swamped in the coming weeks, but how far do they go? Requiring people to use Covid-19 passes for the vast majority of businesses will in reality be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.

There are some vaccinated people who might welcome the possibility of going to a hair salon or gym knowing they are surrounded by vaccinated customers. But the staff may be unvaccinated so any hope of being in a vaccine sanctuary go out the window.

There’s also the practical issues such as who is going to police an expansion of the passes. The HSE and the Health Safety Authority are struggling as it is to police the hospitality sector.

The risk of sowing significant social division is not as big in Ireland as it is in Austria because the vast majority of the country is vaccinated. But there is a risk of alienating tens of thousands of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated while also feeding into the fears of those crippled by conspiracies.



That’s not to undermine the need for a solution to bring the current surge of Covid under control while avoiding another lockdown.

The Government is in an unenviable position.