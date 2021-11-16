| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ministers know something has to be done, but how far will they go?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets local residents during a visit to the Gort Fionnbarra housing development in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets local residents during a visit to the Gort Fionnbarra housing development in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets local residents during a visit to the Gort Fionnbarra housing development in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets local residents during a visit to the Gort Fionnbarra housing development in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

We are entering a new and potentially very divisive phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world, or at least parts of Europe, are being divided into the Vaccinated and the Unvaccinated.

Most Watched

Privacy