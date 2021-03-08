Minister threatens to cut funding to sports bodies failing to appoint women to boards

Sports Minister Jack Chambers has threatened to cut State funding for sport governing bodies who are failing to appoint women to their boards.

Speaking at a Sport Ireland webinar for International Women’s Day, Mr Chambers insisted governing bodies must move quicker to hit the target of 30pc female board members.

He said women account for 29pc of board members on sporting bodies and 32 organisations have reached 30pc which is up from 19 two years ago.

Mr Chambers said this is “good progress” but added that he is “disappointed” some sport bodies have yet to appoint any women to their boards.

“Improved gender balance on the boards of state bodies, enterprises and community and voluntary associations is a major policy for our Government. We really need to see some progress by those National Governing Bodies as quickly as possible. If we do not see progress in this area we will have to consider the imposition of gender quotas rather than targets through the Sports Action Plan,” he added.

Mr Chambers said the failure of sport organisations to appoint more women to their boards may be considered when State funding is being allocated in the future.

“We are accountable to the Houses of the Oireachtas for these funds and I have a real difficulty with Sport Ireland grant funding going to sporting bodies whose boards are not representative of our society. I would advise those National Governing Bodies to recognise the urgency of this issue and to engage with Sport Ireland without further delay,” he said.

Mr Chambers welcomed the decision by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to have a minimum 40pc gender balance on their board. He said he would encourage other bodies to set higher targets and “challenge themselves in this way”.

He said one of the key targets of the National Sports Policy is to achieve a minimum 30pc gender balance in board membership of State funded sports bodies.

Mr Chambers said he is “delighted” that the number of women involved in sport was increasing and that the gender gap in participation was narrowing. “This is excellent progress and we are determined to see that gap eliminated altogether.”

“We must also to recognise the contribution women make at every level of Irish sport and particular as volunteers in local clubs. The Government is determined to support women who wish to progress in officiating, coaching and in sports administration and I know these are vital components of Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Policy.”

