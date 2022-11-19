Minister Simon Harris says Kremlin’s list banning Irish politicians from Russia is a ‘war tool’

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris speaking to the media after attending Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Ireland’s third-level sector via video link at the Helix in Dublin City University on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has described the list of politicians banned from Russia as a “propaganda tool”.

Yesterday, the Irish Independent revealed the full list of TDs, senators and MEPs who the Kremlin has decided would not be welcomed in Moscow.

More than 30 Fianna Fáil politicians are banned from Russia along with members of Fine Gael and the Labour Party leader.

Read More

Vladimir Putin’s list does not include any members of the Green Party or the main opposition party, Sinn Féin.

Mr Harris said the list is a “classic, despicable tool of misdirection, a war tool being used by Putin”.

“I’m not planning on visiting Russia anytime soon, but I do get a bit irked by all this focus on the list because I think this is exactly what Putin would like us to be doing today,” he told the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk.

“Yesterday, I was with thousands of third level students from across Ireland as President Zelensky addressed third level students in Ireland about the brutal, illegal, unjustified and disgusting war on his country. The horrific crimes that are taking place on a daily basis.

“I genuinely think this list has been used as a propaganda tool, as a misdirection tool by Russia. Putin would much rather have different countries talking about who’s on the list, who’s not on the list, rather than talking about the fact that he has actually illegally invaded a European country.”

Speaking about the Government’s decision not to expel Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov, Mr Harris said it is “important” to keep some channels of communication open.

“I think there’s a significant diminution of diplomatic relations between Russia and the rest of the world because they’re illegally invading a country in Europe and carrying out an illegal war and murdering and maiming innocent Ukrainian citizens,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that relations with Russia are at an all-time low, however, that is separate and distinct to the point made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs about the importance of keeping some channels open.

“It’s always important to have some channel of engagement, it’s also important to have that presence in your country so somebody can actually be summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the most serious views in the Irish government on behalf of the people conveyed to them.

“So, keeping the ambassador in Ireland is not any sort of suggestion that there’s strong, position diplomatic relations.

"This is a militarily neutral country, but this country is not neutral when it comes to the difference between right and wrong.”

The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is currently taking place in Athlone today, Mr Harris said he is “happy to serve in any role” ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle next month.

“What’s not within my control is what position in Cabinet I may end up with. I have been honoured to hold a couple of different roles in government. I’m happy to serve in any role,” he said.

“Our opponents often try to point to our longevity in government as a disadvantage, I would very strongly contend that the experience that the Fine Gael team has built up in dealing with crises as they come at you in government is an advantage to the Irish people.

“I like to think what we certainly have not gotten everything right, we have responded and tried to respond with leadership.”