Minister Simon Harris says he would like to reduce the annual €3,000 college fee

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said he would like to reduce the price of fees for third level education this year.

Mr Harris said he is considering reducing or eliminating the €3,000 annual contribution fee for third level education.

“I am, but I also at the same time have to be conscious of the process, so the factual process is we have had a lot of expert work done on what a sustainable funding model for higher education looks like and there’s really three components to that,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“There’s the core level of funding, what do we need to invest in higher education to make it sustainable and to make sure it’s fit for purpose for the skills needs of our country. Secondly, how do we overhaul our grant system so we can have a better more comprehensive student grant system but also one that better understands students.”

“I think the current system is quite limited in that regard and thirdly, what do we do in relation to the cost of education and making sure that cost is not a barrier.”

Minister Harris said he does not believe that cost should be a barrier to education.

“I do believe for some families the college costs can be very significant, if you have two children and you’re trying to put them both through an undergraduate degree and you don’t qualify for the SUSI gran, you’re going to pay about €24,000 in registration fees if they both complete four-year degrees,” he said.

“I would like to reduce the fees but obviously I’m part of a collective government and need to work my way through the processes.”

Minister Harris said he wants to bring forward a cost rental model with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien that would see colleges capping rent at an affordable price.

“So far, there are over 12,000 additional student beds in place since 2016, there’s another 10,000 now with planning permission and another 1,000 or a little higher going through the planning process,” he said.

“Being honest though, the accommodation isn’t always affordable and when I’ve met student unions what they’ve asked for is a new model when it relates to student accommodation.”

“So, I’m doing three things, firstly we’ve asked colleges to identify any buildings that may be near that college that could be quickly converted to student accommodation for this September. The second thing we’re doing and we’ve agreement on this from Minister Darragh O’Brien, for the first time ever we’re allowing our technological universities and our institutes of technology now borrow to build to student accommodation.”

“Up until Housing For All, our new policy, they couldn’t do that. The third, which I’m most excited about is we’re trying to come up with a new cost rental model for students. We have over 10,000 college beds with planning permission but they’re not being built yet. Why aren’t they being built? Because at the moment the model isn’t right.”





“Where you would see colleges building student accommodation on campus, the State taking a stake in that but in return the college capping its rent at an affordable level.”

Separately, Mr Harris said currently there is capacity to train 4,500 tradesmen in retrofitting.

“We’ve already opened two centres of excellence in Ireland for retrofitting. We’ve three more to open this year, one in Sligo, Galway and Dublin. We have the capacity right now to train 4,500 people in retrofitting,” he said.

“We already saw a very significant increase, 125 calls to one centre from tradespeople in one day after the announcement. So, what I want to say to any plumber, electrician, carpenter, please don’t think you’ve got to go off a do a big, long apprenticeship.”

“A lot of these courses are a day, two days, three days. I think the longest is three weeks. They’re free, fast and flexible. They can be done in a way that works for you.”

Minister Harris also said more places will be created for third level courses that are in high demand such as medicine, construction and social work.

“We’ve increased the number of college places by 6,000 over the last two years and we’ve seen the benefit in relation to that,” he said.

“What we have seen now is a number of really high demand courses where there haven’t been enough places take medicine for example. A lot of these courses also require placements so if you create an extra college place for medicine you’ve got to create a hospital to train the doctor.”

“I’ve been working really hard with the Department of Health to see this year if we could see a significant increase in medicine places. There are five areas in particular, social work, health, ICT, construction and climate.

“The demand courses in the areas that we need the skills we’re going to put a real focus, so there will be more places.”