Minister says ‘racism’ behind accommodation providers refusing asylum seekers

"Racism" is behind the decision of some accommodation providers to not accept asylum seekers, Junior Minister Joe O’Brien has said.

The Minister for Integration, whose department is responsible for the State’s handling of the refugee crisis, said some providers will only take in people from Ukraine and refuse others.

He made the comments while discussing the ongoing uncertainty facing Ukrainian people staying at the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre, in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

The planned relocation of the 75 Ukrainian refugees at the centre, to create accommodation for international asylum seekers, has been paused following backlash locally and an intervention by Education Minister and local TD Norma Foley.

The relocation was due to begin today, but work is now underway to find alternative solutions.

Mr O’Brien said officials from his department are meeting with local groups in the Kerry village to” figure out a way to accommodate” those affected.

“Certain providers will accept international protection applicants, others won't. The one .[The Skellig Star] in Cahersiveen was willing to accept international protection applicants and that's probably the baseline of the issue that we have at the moment overall,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

“There are some people we can't get accommodation for and that's why sometimes we have to move people out of where they are to accommodate others.”

Mr O’Brien said the “problem” with the State’s international protection system in terms of the accommodation it provides, is that “we are too dependent on private providers” and as things stand, those managing the refugee crisis “can’t pick and choose” which providers they must work with.

“Those are the choices we have to make,” he said.

When asked why the State cannot compel providers to accept those referred to them by the State, whether they are Ukrainian or otherwise, Mr O’Brien said: “They express a preference for one, we offer one type of contract, they refuse another type of a contract… It's a private provider who can choose to go for a contract or not go for a contract. It's inherently problematic, I know that, and that's one of the reasons why we're trying to procure more public buildings for the purpose of offering people accommodation who are seeking protection.”

Mr O’Brien said his department is facing a number of issues and “racism is one of them”.

He said some providers will not take international protection applicants because of “their own views”, while others are fearful of “public disapproval” if they provide accommodation to them.

“In both circumstances, racism is involved,” he added.

It comes as Minister O’Brien has launched a new €1 million fund to tackle racism.

The Ireland Against Racism initiative will provide funding for national and local initiatives that aim to “combat racism and foster racial equality and community cohesion, in order to support the implementation of this plan and the achievement of its objectives”.

The are two funding streams as part of initiative. Stream A will provide grants, ranging from €50,000 to €100,000, to organisations for national and regional project, while Stream B will provide grants, ranging from €5,000 to €10,000, to organisations for local projects.