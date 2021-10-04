Minister says he expects all outstanding question over the Attorney General’s private work to be answered

The Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has said he expects all the outstanding questions over the Attorney General’s private work to be answered.

Last week, Social Democrat Dublin North-West TD Róisín Shortall told the Dáil that the Mr Paul Gallagher is acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media in their dealings with High Court inspectors who are investigating the company’s affairs.

Minister McGrath told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that there is nothing to hide and said he expects the full details of what private work the AG Paul Gallagher was wrapping up in recent months and what the Government knew about this work.

“As I understand it, the Attorney General did inform the Government leaders prior to his appointment that he had a number of existing litigation commitments to complete and normally you would expect those to be completed in a short period of time but as you know the courts service was impacted by Covid-19 and there were delays and all those responsibilities have now been fully discharged,” he said.

Minister McGrath added it is accepted that it is best practice for the Attorney General not to have any private work.

He said Mr Gallagher is an “extraordinary” individual and the Government is very lucky have somebody of his “calibre” advising it and leading the state’s legal services.

It comes as there are growing calls from opposition parties for Mr Gallagher to provide a full disclosure on all the work he has done for private clients since his state appointment and for the Taoiseach to clarify precisely what he knew about this work.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be questioned in the Dáil this week over the revelations with Sinn Féin leading the charge.

Speaking this morning, Minister McGrath said Government leaders will have no issue in clarifying any outstanding questions concerned with Mr Gallagher’s private work commitments and appointment.

“I’m sure there won’t be any difficulty in providing that information. There isn’t anything to hide here. The Government believes in being as open and transparent in all of these issues as we possibly can be.

“I have no doubt that any outstanding questions can and will be answered,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the growing unrest of the planned Covid-19 bonus for frontline workers Minister McGrath said he expects a fair proposal for the bonus to be delivered in the coming weeks.

He admitted, however, that it is a “complex” process and the Government is engaging with unions so it can be carried-out in an “inclusive” and “non-divisive” way.