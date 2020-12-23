Minister Ryan says Government hoping to see Brexit deal today

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan said the Government is hoping to see a Brexit deal agreed today.

The EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier has said that there is a “final push” to secure a trade agreement with the UK.

It comes as the ultimate deadline of December 31 - the end of the Brexit transition period - looms large.

Mr Ryan said this afternoon: “Hopefully we'll see a deal agreed by the end of today if reports are accurate on timelines.

“My sense is whatever the outcome of that we have to continue good collaboration with the UK.”

He added: “In the areas I have responsibility for the likes of energy and security and developing climate action we have a clear responsibility to maintain our security and maintain our future prosperity by maintaining cooperation and whatever comes next.

“So that's another part of a lot of what I...am working on behind the scenes.”

There are concerns among hauliers on the use of the UK landbridge to get to and from the Continent post-Brexit.

There has also been issues due to Covid-19 with France taking a unilateral decision to temporarily close its ports to trucks from the UK earlier this week due to the new strain of the virus in Britain.

Mr Ryan spoke of an agreement between the UK and France for drivers going to French ports from Britain to get Covid-19 tests.

He said he has discussed the issue with his officials and: “It may be possible for an Irish driver...to be able to get a test here before they leave and that will cover them on the ferry crossing from the UK to France, and that may make it viable to continue using that land bridge route.”

He added: “There'll be added complications around customs and other clearance arrangements, depending what happens in Brexit but the expectation from everyone I talk to, involved in the industry is that there will continue to be land bridge routes used.”

Mr Ryan said: “I'm confident the freight companies have stepped up, they've gone forward with their plans to expand capacity.

“They will be able to cope and will be able to provide capacity if there is a shortage and the demand that isn't being met.

“They can move ships fairly quickly and they will move ships quickly so I believe we can manage it.”

He said the risks are presented by uncertain customs arrangements “in particular if there's a no deal”.

Mr Ryan said: “I visited Dublin Port transport center, managing the Port Tunnel as well as the port, two weeks ago with [Junior Minister] Hildegarde Naughton and there's really advanced preparations there.

“We could still have difficulties depending on the deal that's done and the customer arrangements that have to be applied.

“There's a lot of work being done to prepare for that possibility”.

