Minister powerless to prevent more hurt being inflicted on survivors of mother and baby homes

Roderic O’Gorman, a new TD who was straight away elevated to the position of Cabinet minister, has a lot on his plate – which leaves him with a bit of a plight.

He has inherited the deep hurt caused by decades of dysfunctional Irish society, a society with warped morals enforced by a cruel Catholic Church.

There is no doubt he is a committed and compassionate man, articulate and full of integrity. He pinned his colours to the Green philosophy and thereby had to knock on the door of the Dáil for many years without success as a member of that minnow party.

The doubt surrounds the extent to which he has been captured by his officials – the faceless, permanent Government that somehow sees to it that State interests are ultimately served.

The Irish Independent can reveal Mr O’Gorman’s comprehensive response package on mother and baby homes was not altered in any way by the Cabinet. If it had been, he would have had to suck it up as part of collective responsibility and collegiality.

So the compensation part of the package emerged from his department, under his approval, and has set off another round of hurt among some survivors.

Mr O’Gorman has responsibility for his department and endorsed this infrastructure, which doesn’t offer a penny to newborns who were ‘snatched’ from their mothers in the homes within their first six months. They were, let’s be honest, often sold to American adoptive parents.

The money went to religious institutions, overwhelmingly orders of nuns.

The first blows to the new scheme were inflicted by survivor Sam Long, parliamentary aide to Independent senator Michael McDowell.

In a heartfelt appearance on the Six One News, she said the effect of excluding then-babies, now adults, from compensation was wrong. It once more “disunites” mothers and their children, she said. It was a sharp perception that cut through official blather like a knife.

That allowed Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to go on the attack yesterday, telling the Taoiseach: “It is deeply hurtful that the Government has created a hierarchy of survivors, taking the view that some mothers and their children suffered less than others.”

The scheme also excludes children who were “boarded out”, as farm labour in most cases, and sometimes physically or sexually abused, while the State chose to imagine them wrapped in the warmth of a loving foster family, as indeed many were.

The difficulty in knowing what is what is an area that naturally plays to the innate caution and conservatism of civil servants.

Their duty is to scale the costs and implications of any scheme, with an inherent tendency to want to exclude what Donald Rumsfeld called “unknown unknowns”. As it is, the compensation package runs to €800m, and someone has to pay for it.

No one could explain yesterday who made the decision to exclude those who stayed in homes for less than six months. Nor, more importantly, could the grounds be explained, but one could imagine mandarins might have had one eye on the prospect of an unquantifiable number of Americans who might come forward seeking monies.

In probably thousands of cases, the State colluded in these individuals travelling on effectively false papers, meaning it could be impossible to check someone’s bona fides.

The records of many homes are missing and mothers will be allowed to make sworn declarations in such cases. Overwhelmingly, those mothers either stayed here or went to England.

Fergus Finlay, of Barnardos, appeared on the programme The Missing Children. He spoke about “masses of files” in the basement of the Department of Foreign Affairs that related to dodgy US adoptions.

Mr O’Gorman watched the show. He told the Irish Independent that neither he nor his department made contact with Iveagh House over this assertion.