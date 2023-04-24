Minister of State for Higher Education Niall Collins has issued a statement denying any wrongdoing relating to the sale of a piece of land by Limerick County Council 15 years ago.

Following calls for Fianna Fáil TD to answer questions about the issue in the Dáil, he has tonight said the land was “sold following a transparent and open sales process, which was open to all”.

It was reported that while a member of the council, Mr Collins voted to dispose of the land which was later bought by his wife.

In a brief statement, he said: “In September 2008 at a statutory meeting of the Limerick County Council the sale of a property in Patrickswell was approved and sold following a transparent and open sales process, which was open to all.

“For the record I was not a member of the council in September 2008, having been elected as a TD in May 2007. Prior to the sale in 2008, the property was advertised in the local public press.

“When the council executive recommended to the Bruff LEA committee that the property should be put up for sale in January 2007, neither I nor my wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property. There was no disagreement to the executive’s recommendation.”

The documentation relating to the council meetings and subsequently sale has not been publicly released by the local authority.

Earlier People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy wrote to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and the Dáil Business Committee, requesting that Mr Collins face questions from TDs.

The Limerick TD was previously called to make a statement in the Dáil last month relating to a 2001 planning file.

Following a report from The Ditch website, he rejected allegations that he gave misleading information in the 2001 planning application.

Mr Collins told the Dáil that he “clearly” met the planning criteria in a personal statement.

Mr Collins, who was not an elected representative at the time of making the application in 2001, applied for planning permission for a house in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on his father’s land.

He said he wanted to address “the misleading and inaccurate contents of a recent article” in relation to a planning application for his family home.

“In 2001, while a private citizen, I engaged a local architect and planning agent to submit a planning application for me on land that my family owned in Patrickswell,” Mr Collins began.

“I had acquired a house near Limerick city with my wife (née O’Connor) in 1999, two years earlier.

“I wished to move closer to my parents, who were advancing in age, to be near to them, to help them and to support them in any way I could.

“I hoped also that I could rear my own family in an area where I had lived most of my life.”

His native area of Patrickswell was deemed to be in a “pressure area” designated by the 1999 Limerick County Development Plan, upon which planning decisions were made at the time, he said. The decision on his application would be decided in that context.

The development plan clearly stated that any person who lived in the pressure area prior to 1990 was eligible to be granted permission, he said.

“I was eligible in accordance with the planning criteria, and I appointed a local architect to compile and submit the application on my behalf.”

The explanation was accepted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.



