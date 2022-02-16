Minister Helen McEntee says it’s ‘regrettable’ that no Government representatives will speak at National Women’s Council event

Fine Gael justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that it is “regrettable” that no Government representatives will speak at an event by the National Women’s Council (NWC).

The council has defended its decision to only have Opposition parties addressing a rally on International Women’s Day, amid criticism from female members of the Government.

The four confirmed headline speakers at the Women’s Rally 2022 are Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Ivana Bacik of the Labour Party, Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats and Bríd Smith of People Before Profit.

Fine Gael junior Minister Josepha Madigan has criticised the line-up, saying that there is a “lack of diversity and also a clear absence of female voices from government parties”

Senator Mary Seery Kearney said that excluding Fine Gael members is “disappointing and undermines the record and work of Fine Gael to achieve true gender equality” and Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan said that work being done by women across Government parties is making “real changes”.

Minister McEntee is the latest Fine Gael figure to hit out at the event.

“I think it’s regrettable that there are no Government speakers there,” she said.

“I hope that it’s clear and I think that it’s very clear that its not just the work that I’m doing in my department with my colleagues across departments and in Government positions, a lot of work has been done to make sure that policies are in place to support and to protect women.

She said that she works “very closely” with the National Women’s Council.

She also added that Government funding to the council will continue also.

The National Women's Council said it is organising the protest rally to "bring together women from across Ireland on key issues women face".

"We believe this is a crucial time for the Government to listen to what women have to say," the council said in a statement.

"We engage with Government politicians every day and have had numerous events every year in NWC where Government ministers are opening the event and Government TDs and Senators are speaking on panels.

"This is one moment of protest and we welcome all politicians including Government to hear what needs to change for women."

Minister McEntee was speaking at the launch of the Tusla Accommodation Review, which will see an increase in women’s refuge spaces.

